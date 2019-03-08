Advanced search

Woodland Tennis Club host inaugural Buckingham Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 August 2019

Annie Buckingham with the winning team at Woodland Tennis Club's Buckinham Cup

Annie Buckingham with the winning team at Woodland Tennis Club's Buckinham Cup

Archant

Woodland Tennis Club juniors took part in the inaugural Buckingham Cup recently.

Named in honour of the Buckingham family to mark their contribution to the club, the event saw 20 juniors aged five to 14 compete in teams and score points in games and mini matches.

The club is holding two courses for beginners between Monday August 26 and September 2.

The sessions are being split into two age groups - four to eight year olds and nine to 11 year olds - and will be held every day in the final week of the summer holidays, with a final session after school on Monday September 2.

The cost is £25 and children will also receive a racket, balls and personalised t-shirt for £4.99 postage and packaging.

The Tennis for Kids courses are part of a Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) initiative to get more children into tennis.

Call Dan Burgess on 07852 445 313 for more details.

