Woodland juniors hold Halloween fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 November 2020

Woodland's Red Ball Juniors

Woodland Tennis Club’s juniors didn’t let the weather stop them as they held their Halloween fundraiser.

It was led by coaches Dan Burgess and Tom Deverson, who set out a circuit which involved fancy footwork on the ladder, weaving in and out of cones, jumping hurdles with a ball balanced on their rackets and finally rallying for a set number of shots.

The aim was to see how many circuits could be completed in 15 minutes which saw Wilfred Coulton come out on top by completing 19 circuits.

Each junior received a certificate, a tasty Halloween treat and a goodie bag for their efforts and saw the event raise £116.

The money raised will go towards buying a speed gun and Burgess was delighted with how the morning went.

“The juniors at Woodland are so dedicated that even the wind and rain can’t dampen their spirits,” he said.

“They all persevered in completing lots of circuits and I couldn’t be more pleased with their efforts.”

Most Read

Hosts of house parties in Weston and West Huntspill fined for breaching covid rules

Fines of £200 given to people holding house parties in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Toying with Weston’s Lego Beach Race

Picture taken with Dean's 12-year-old Nikon camera.

Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with GBH in Weston

Police would like to identify the man in this image in connection with a GBH in weston. He is described as white, aged in his late teens/early 20s, of slim build, with short dark hair which was shaved around the sides but longer on top.

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

