Woodland juniors hold Halloween fundraiser
Woodland Tennis Club’s juniors didn’t let the weather stop them as they held their Halloween fundraiser.
It was led by coaches Dan Burgess and Tom Deverson, who set out a circuit which involved fancy footwork on the ladder, weaving in and out of cones, jumping hurdles with a ball balanced on their rackets and finally rallying for a set number of shots.
The aim was to see how many circuits could be completed in 15 minutes which saw Wilfred Coulton come out on top by completing 19 circuits.
Each junior received a certificate, a tasty Halloween treat and a goodie bag for their efforts and saw the event raise £116.
The money raised will go towards buying a speed gun and Burgess was delighted with how the morning went.
You may also want to watch:
“The juniors at Woodland are so dedicated that even the wind and rain can’t dampen their spirits,” he said.
“They all persevered in completing lots of circuits and I couldn’t be more pleased with their efforts.”
Most Read
- 1 Shop Local: ‘We’re not just a shop. We’re part of the community’
- 2 Grand Pier to host virtual Christmas lights switch-on
- 3 Council welcomes grant to provide free school meals during holidays
- 4 Much-loved photographer thanks community as he leaves job after 35 years
- 5 The family steps in so Reg can still honour veterans with wreath
- 6 Resurfacing work on the A368 in Banwell and Sandford
- 7 If you can’t get out, takeaway van can deliver essentials, plus a few treats
- 8 Weston couple marry in intimate ceremony after dream wedding cancelled due to pandemic
- 9 Funding grant for cricket club
- 10 Avon and Somerset emergency services to collaborate during winter