Woodland juniors hold Halloween fundraiser

Published: 5:00 PM November 5, 2020 Updated: 7:42 PM November 11, 2020

Woodland Tennis Club’s juniors didn’t let the weather stop them as they held their Halloween fundraiser.

It was led by coaches Dan Burgess and Tom Deverson, who set out a circuit which involved fancy footwork on the ladder, weaving in and out of cones, jumping hurdles with a ball balanced on their rackets and finally rallying for a set number of shots.

The aim was to see how many circuits could be completed in 15 minutes which saw Wilfred Coulton come out on top by completing 19 circuits.

Each junior received a certificate, a tasty Halloween treat and a goodie bag for their efforts and saw the event raise £116.

The money raised will go towards buying a speed gun and Burgess was delighted with how the morning went.

“The juniors at Woodland are so dedicated that even the wind and rain can’t dampen their spirits,” he said.

“They all persevered in completing lots of circuits and I couldn’t be more pleased with their efforts.”