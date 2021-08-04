News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Woodland juniors serve up fun tournament action

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM August 4, 2021   
Woodland Tennis Club juniors enjoyed a fun tournament

Woodland Tennis Club juniors enjoyed a fun tournament - Credit: Anne Buckingham

Woodland Tennis Club’s juniors had their competitive spirit on display when they took part in a fun tournament on Sunday.

The orange ball players were led through their first matches but, in no time at all, they were taking control by scoring for themselves, calling the lines and spinning for ends.

After some amazing rallies, Charlie Hay eventually triumphed to win the Buckingham Cup.

The yellow ball juniors played short sets and demonstrated power and controlled play and eventually Scarlett Johannsen and Charlie Beal got to the final.

Charlie’s forceful hitting was matched by Scarlett’s retrieval skills and placement of the ball, making each point close.

You may also want to watch:

In the end, Charlie’s powerful play on the key points made the difference and he won the Cannon Cup.

The tournament drew to a close with some fun doubles play and club secretary Annie Buckingham said: "It was a pleasure watching the juniors compete with such enthusiasm but what was even more impressive was the attitude of every single player.

Most Read

  1. 1 Funeral directors set up new Weston branch
  2. 2 Event organiser fined for noise complaints
  3. 3 Tributes flood in for 'one in a million' Terry
  1. 4 Four-bedroom 1930s detached house in Milton
  2. 5 10 beauty spots in North Somerset
  3. 6 Michael Eavis, Weston Mayor and former football players at pier fundraiser
  4. 7 Weston's Party in the Park 'biggest yet'
  5. 8 The joys of sea air: The visitors' guide to Weston-super-Mare
  6. 9 PICTURES: New supermarket opens at shopping district
  7. 10 Party in the Park event returns to Weston

"The juniors won and lost with good grace and line calls were accepted with good humour.”

For more information about the club and its activities, visit the website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/WoodlandLTC.

Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wind and rain is expected.

Gale force winds expected to hit North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Lynton House Hotel

Planning

Weston hotel destroyed by fire to be redeveloped this year

Carrington Walker

person
Keepers Gate Forest School is set to open in the autumn.

Forest preschool and holiday club set to open on outskirts of Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Marine Lake

Weston's Marine Lake to remain closed due to safety concerns

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus