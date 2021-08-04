Woodland juniors serve up fun tournament action

Published: 3:00 PM August 4, 2021

Woodland Tennis Club’s juniors had their competitive spirit on display when they took part in a fun tournament on Sunday.

The orange ball players were led through their first matches but, in no time at all, they were taking control by scoring for themselves, calling the lines and spinning for ends.

After some amazing rallies, Charlie Hay eventually triumphed to win the Buckingham Cup.

The yellow ball juniors played short sets and demonstrated power and controlled play and eventually Scarlett Johannsen and Charlie Beal got to the final.

Charlie’s forceful hitting was matched by Scarlett’s retrieval skills and placement of the ball, making each point close.

You may also want to watch:

In the end, Charlie’s powerful play on the key points made the difference and he won the Cannon Cup.

The tournament drew to a close with some fun doubles play and club secretary Annie Buckingham said: "It was a pleasure watching the juniors compete with such enthusiasm but what was even more impressive was the attitude of every single player.

"The juniors won and lost with good grace and line calls were accepted with good humour.”

For more information about the club and its activities, visit the website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/WoodlandLTC.