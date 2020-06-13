Advanced search

Woodland Tennis Club offering reduced membership

PUBLISHED: 13:30 14 June 2020

Youngsters being coached at Woodland Tennis Club prior to lockdown

Youngsters being coached at Woodland Tennis Club prior to lockdown

Archant

Parents looking for ways to occupy their children during the coronavirus pandemic are being urged to try tennis.

Youngsters being coached at Woodland Tennis Club prior to lockdown

Woodland Tennis Club in Weston is offering reduced membership for new junior members and young adults.

The club, which has three astrotruf courts in Woodland Road, is offering 25 per cent off membership and a 10 per cent discount on family membership.

Private lessons are available for booking and the club will soon be offering small group coaching for juniors.

To find out more details, contact the memberships secretary Lucy Johannsen by emailing membershipwltc@gmail.com.

