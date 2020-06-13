Woodland Tennis Club offering reduced membership

Youngsters being coached at Woodland Tennis Club prior to lockdown Archant

Parents looking for ways to occupy their children during the coronavirus pandemic are being urged to try tennis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters being coached at Woodland Tennis Club prior to lockdown Youngsters being coached at Woodland Tennis Club prior to lockdown

Woodland Tennis Club in Weston is offering reduced membership for new junior members and young adults.

The club, which has three astrotruf courts in Woodland Road, is offering 25 per cent off membership and a 10 per cent discount on family membership.

Private lessons are available for booking and the club will soon be offering small group coaching for juniors.

To find out more details, contact the memberships secretary Lucy Johannsen by emailing membershipwltc@gmail.com.