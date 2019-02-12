Tennis: Half-term camp is a hit at Woodland

Youngsters at Woodland Tennis Club Archant

Woodland Tennis Club’s junior players enjoyed their half-term coaching sessions last week.

A total of 13 children aged nine and over were coached by Dan and Ollie, two coaches rom the Bishop Sutton club, and enjoyed two hours of fun games and drills.

Woodland has now started to implement a structured, LTA-approved, mini tennis programme and the popular Saturday morning coaching sessions have changed times.

The 9am to 10am group is for children aged four to eight and the 10am to 11am group is for those aged nine and 10.

The final session, held from 11am to 12pm is for children aged 11 and older, and children of all abilities are welcome.

Rackets are provided if needed and anyone who would like further information can email Rachel at woodlandjuniors@gmail.com or call 07919 204673.