Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tennis: Half-term camp is a hit at Woodland

PUBLISHED: 07:28 27 February 2019

Youngsters at Woodland Tennis Club

Youngsters at Woodland Tennis Club

Archant

Woodland Tennis Club’s junior players enjoyed their half-term coaching sessions last week.

A total of 13 children aged nine and over were coached by Dan and Ollie, two coaches rom the Bishop Sutton club, and enjoyed two hours of fun games and drills.

Woodland has now started to implement a structured, LTA-approved, mini tennis programme and the popular Saturday morning coaching sessions have changed times.

The 9am to 10am group is for children aged four to eight and the 10am to 11am group is for those aged nine and 10.

The final session, held from 11am to 12pm is for children aged 11 and older, and children of all abilities are welcome.

Rackets are provided if needed and anyone who would like further information can email Rachel at woodlandjuniors@gmail.com or call 07919 204673.

Most Read

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into house

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building.

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Health Secretary asked to look at A&E changes

More men than women were admitted due to drink-related conditions and the majority of people were over 45.

Plans to build 49 homes in Weston approved by council

Wilson Gardens. Picture: Google

Most Read

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into house

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building.

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Health Secretary asked to look at A&E changes

More men than women were admitted due to drink-related conditions and the majority of people were over 45.

Plans to build 49 homes in Weston approved by council

Wilson Gardens. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Tennis: Half-term camp is a hit at Woodland

Youngsters at Woodland Tennis Club

Defeat puts Weston on brink but board backs McGregor to rescue Seagulls

WestonFC vs Chippenham Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Home Office grants Addaction first licenced drug checking service

Roz Gittins, director of pharmacy at Addaction, with the team from the University of Hertfordshire.

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists