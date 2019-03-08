Advanced search

Tennis: First winners of Les Treen Mixed Doubles revealed

PUBLISHED: 16:42 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 16 October 2019

Mike Dale and Cheryl Batt were the first winners of the Les Treen Mixed Doubles at Woodland LTC

Mike Dale and Cheryl Batt were the first winners of the Les Treen Mixed Doubles at Woodland LTC

Woodland LTC have renamed their annual mixed doubles event the Les Treen Mixed Doubles Closed Tournament to mark his 55 years service to the club.

A total of 12 pairs fought it out for honours, with Tony Kinsey and Georgina Dale winning Group A ahead of Richard Hazzard and Claire Norvill after both pairs finished on 24 games.

John Dixon and Megan West topped Group B above Mike Dale and Cheryl Batt, after both also won 24 games, to set up six finals.

Derek Bayley and Fran Frost, Nick Griffiths and Sally Kingston, Rob Donnelly and Tracey Hooper and Mark Davies and Jenny Purcell won their play-offs, as did Dale and Batt and Dixon and West.

There was also a grand final, with West and Dale exchanging powerful groundstrokes, while Dixon combined steady defence and decisive net play and Batt hit a number of winning volleys.

Dale and Batt won 6-4 to become first winners of the Les Treen Mixed Doubles, before chairman Nick Griffiths gave thanks to Treen for his many years of service and president Jeremy Lambart presented the trophies.

Anyone interested in joining the club can contact either Lucy Johannsen on 07743 604399 or Rachel Oxley on 07919 204673.

