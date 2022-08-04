News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Woodspring Women ready to start pre-season campaign

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM August 4, 2022
Woodspring Women FC

Woodspring Women face the camera last season - Credit: Woodspring Women FC

Woodspring Women start their pre-season campaign against Red Falcon FC on Sunday (August 7, 2pm).

And having completed a league and cup double last season to earn promotion to Division One less than a year since they formed, they are looking to maintain their momentum.

With interest in the women's game growing - and England winning the 2022 Euros at Wembley Stadium last weekend - Woodspring will field a reserve team this year to accomodate all those who wish to play.

They train on Wednesday evenings (6.30-8pm) at Scotch Horn Leisure Centre, with sessions free for new players, and those interested in attending should email woodspringwomen.fc@gmail.com or contact the club through social media.

Home matches are played at the Grove Sport Centre in Nailsea, with further friendlies against Sydenham (August 11, h), Bradley Stoke (August 14, h), AEK Boco (August 14, h), Berrow (August 21, a), Kingswood (August 21, a) and Weston (August 28, a).


Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon