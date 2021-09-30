Evans and Ball win Woodland Tennis Club's Les Treen Annual Mixed Doubles

Published: 3:00 PM September 30, 2021

Woodland Lawn Tennis Club held their Les Treen Annual Mixed Doubles tournament last weekend.

Two groups of six pairs, initially decided by a draw, contested the group stages to determine on games won, which one of the six finals they would ultimately feature.

In group A, after five hours and five matches each, only a few games would separate the leading contenders with Malcolm Carpenter and Sally Park winning the group with 23 games closely followed by one game back Nick Griffiths and Tina Purcell.

Don Skelton and Lucy Johanssen and Chris Bond and Susan Jordon tied on 19.

In group B, a similar pattern had emerged with Mark Davies and Claire Norville picked up 14 games and Bernie Batt and Zoe Briffitt 20.

Nick Evans and Frances Ball tied with John Dixon and Jenny Purcell on 22 games with the latter adjudged to be the group winners based on their result against each other.

As a prelude to the final to determine the overall cup winners, six section finals were played and won by the following contestants.

Davies and Norville won four, while Skelton and Johanssen picked up five, while Alistair Graham and Carol Burrows and Roger Norvill and Katie Ashman securing six wins.

The two top sections involved Carpenter and Park against Evans and Ball and Griffiths and Purcell versus Dixon and Purcell for a spot in the cup final.

Both semi-finals proved to be exciting and closely contested encounters with Evans and Ball narrowly defeating Carpenter and Park, previously unbeaten, 6-4 in a match characterised by powerful groundstroke exchanges and decisive interceptions at the net.

Griffiths and Tina Purcell defeated Dixon, a finalist in 2019, and Jenny Purcell in an even closer high quality match by the merest of margins, 7-5 in a deciding tie-break of fluctuating fortunes with the outcome in doubt up to the final point.

The final, which pitted against each other two of the club's most natural volley players and partners who combined reliable defence with strong attacking instincts and composure under pressure, did not disappoint.

Evans and Ball broke early and raced to a three love lead before Griffiths and Purcell regrouped and fought back to level at three-all, hold a further service before being broken again at four-all to enable Evans to serve successfully for the match at 5-4 and win the cup with Ball in a match which proved to be a fitting finale to the tournament.

Norvill presented all 12 winners with a bottle of wine and the 12 runners-up with a box of chocolates and Les Treen presented Evans and Ball with the cup to conclude what had been a very enjoyable day's tennis.

Anyone want to take up the sport should contact Membership Secretary, Lucy Johannsen (07743 604399) or the Junior Coordinator, Rachel Oxley (07919 204673).