Worle AFC edge seven-goal thriller to beat Westfield
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Worle stretched their unbeaten run to five games with a 4-3 victory over Westfield at the Recreation Ground last Saturday.
In freezing conditions, which made flowing football difficult, Worle took the lead from a set piece as Elliot Nelson scored with a header.
Westfield were then reduced to 10 men when a two-footed challenged from Sebastian Gianella saw the referee have no choice but to show the full-back his marching orders.
However, this seemed to galvanize the visitors as they scored two goals before the break when Worle switched off.
Both balls came over the top to allow Ross Baber and Ben Millett to score.
Worle were shocked to go into the break 2-1 down but against 10 men they knew the game was still in their reach.
It was that man again Nelson who drew the sides level with his second of the game before Worle were reduced to 10 men when Ryan Down was sin binned .
With 20 minutes to go Ryan Hodrien’s shot took a slight deflection to move Worle back in front
Westfield drew level when a slip in defence allowed Baber to score his second of the game with 10 minutes to go.
Worle then piled forward for the winner and got it through Hodrien. The forward turned his marker on the edge of the box as his shot took another deflection to put Worle 4-3 up and all three points.
Worle return to action against lminster Town at the Recreation Ground at 2pm, with the clubhouse open from midday onwards.