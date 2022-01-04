Worle FC's New Year Bank Holiday clash with Nailsea & Tickenham postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Worle FC and Nailsea & Tickenham were to play against each other for the first time this season before the postponement. - Credit: Worle FC

The match between Worle and Nailsea & Tickenham was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Uhlsport Somerset County League's Premier Division game was set to take place on January 3.

It was set to be the first game of 2022, with Worle returned to winning ways last time out against Clevedon United at the Recreation Ground.

The hosts came from behind to win 3-1 in what assistant manger Barry Flynn called the "best win of the year."

And with only two defeats in nine games Ben Dancey's side have risen up to 10th in the table and return to action on Saturday at Fry Club.

No date has been announced when the fixture will be replayed.

"After last Monday's impressive win against previously unbeaten Clevedon United the Worle FC players were keen to get this game on against another team currently unbeaten in the Somerset Premier League," said a statement published by the club.

"But unfortunately with the bad weather throughout the week and the grounds team unable to do any work on the pitch the game fell victim to the rain and unfortunately game had to be called off after a pitch inspection early Monday morning.

"This is the first game for a couple of seasons that has had to be postponed on the Recreation Ground."

The Swags currently sit in third place in table after an unbeaten start to the season with 12 wins and one draw from their first 13 games.

Nic Steadman's side are currently on a nine-game winning run in all competitions and return to action on Saturday when they welcome Ilminster Town to Fryth Way.

"We were disappointed for the game to be called off but we know Worle done everything to prepare their pitch but the weather got the best of it," said in a statement published by Nailsea & Tickenham.

"We did offer to play on a 3G/4G artificial pitch but they refused. We have a lot of games to catch up on as we are still in both cups. We hope the rain holds off for our home game on Saturday against Ilminster."