Worle hit Portishead Town Reserves for six in nine goal thriller

Published: 5:00 PM October 6, 2021

Worle FC picked up their first win at the Recreational Ground, since beating Chilcompton Sports on August 14, with victory over Portishead Town Reserves last Saturday. - Credit: Worle FC

Worle FC ended their four match winless return by coming out on top of a nine goal thriller with Portishead Town Reserves at the Recreation Ground.

However, things didn’t go to plan early on when Portishead got the wrong kick-off time last Saturday and were an hour late arriving meaning their warm up was cut short and only 11 players.

The hosts started well and within 10 minutes Aleksey Enchev put Worle 1-0 up and was a constant threat throughout the game.

Manager Ben Dancey made a few changes from the previous weeks and brought in Ryan Jeffries and Casper Harriot. It was Jeffries who put Worle 2-0 up when deflected shot beat Portishead's goalkeeper.

Posset had plenty of possession but their chances were limited before Worle extended their lead. A sweeping move from Harriot found the onrushing Scott Timberlake who finished on the volley to put the home side in at half-time 3-0 up.

You may also want to watch:

Dancey's men took control at the beginning of the second half with a goal from new signing Connor Linham and then the goal of the game when Timberlake again controlled the ball and his shot from 25 yards found the top corner as Worle went 5-0 up.

Portishead hit back with Ben Greenslade scoring a hat-trick, a reward for all their determination. He scored a sloppy goal before letting fly from 20 yards out to beat Hodrien in the home goal.

Within five minutes Greenslade completed his treble when the referee adjudged Walters to have fouled the Portishead centre forward in the box and he tucked the penalty away nicely.

However, Worle gathered their team together and put the game out of sight when Linham got his second from a great cross and tap home and make it 6-3.

Worle make the short journey to Middlezoy who currently lie in mid-table of the Somerset Senior Premier, this Saturday at 3pm.