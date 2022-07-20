Worle pick up first win of pre-season after exciting game with Uphill Castle

Worle picked up their first win of pre-season when beating local rivals Uphill Castle in an exciting contest last night (Tuesday).

It was a great advert for local football with both sides trying to keep the ball on the deck in boiling conditions.

Uphill had a lot of the ball in the first half but Worle created the better chances as their new signings Oli Wilcox, Ross Stockhall and George Darch formed their front three.

Stockhall opened the scoring after 28 minutes when he expertly turned in a Wilcox cross.

Just before the half ended Stockhall was fouled in the box and stepped up himself to convert the penalty to make it 2-0 at the break.

Manager Ben Dancey made five changes during the interval and Uphill started the second half much stronger.

They pulled one back through an own goal and were then awarded a penalty of their own which Jack Askins converted.

After another three changes Worle started to get a grip back of the game and Ryan Bell-Langford scored a deserved winner after 85 minutes, with his strike from 30 yards already a contender for goal of the season.

Worle return to action this Saturday against Hutton at 1pm at the Recreation Ground while Uphill play Westlands United Legends to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the club at Weston AFC at 12pm.