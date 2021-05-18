News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Worle secure first deal of summer with re-signing of Chris Taylor from Bridgwater

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM May 18, 2021   
Chris Taylor with Worle joint manager Aaron Blakemore

Worle new signing Chris Taylor (left) with joint manager Aaron Blakemore (right). - Credit: Gary Coles

Worle Football Club have re-signed Chris Taylor from Bridgwater Town, becoming the club’s first signing of the summer.

After the disappointment of not progressing into the quarter-finals of the Somerset League Cup, Worle have acted quickly to bring in Taylor.

Taylor was with the club last season and after a bad injury, which has kept him out for more than a year, he is raring to go again.

“It’s great to have Tays (Chris) back, he’s a well thought of player at the club and I was really looking forward to working with him when I took the manager's job on,” said joint manager Aaron Blakemore.

“Unfortunately he got a knee injury and has struggled for the past couple seasons. He has played a couple games now and hopefully I can get him back fit and stronger for the season.”

Blakemore has confirmed there are more signings in store as they look to increase their squad further.

Worle are back in for pre-season training next week, ahead of their first match on June 26 against Cheddar.

