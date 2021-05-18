Worle secure first deal of summer with re-signing of Chris Taylor from Bridgwater
- Credit: Gary Coles
Worle Football Club have re-signed Chris Taylor from Bridgwater Town, becoming the club’s first signing of the summer.
After the disappointment of not progressing into the quarter-finals of the Somerset League Cup, Worle have acted quickly to bring in Taylor.
Taylor was with the club last season and after a bad injury, which has kept him out for more than a year, he is raring to go again.
“It’s great to have Tays (Chris) back, he’s a well thought of player at the club and I was really looking forward to working with him when I took the manager's job on,” said joint manager Aaron Blakemore.
“Unfortunately he got a knee injury and has struggled for the past couple seasons. He has played a couple games now and hopefully I can get him back fit and stronger for the season.”
You may also want to watch:
Blakemore has confirmed there are more signings in store as they look to increase their squad further.
Worle are back in for pre-season training next week, ahead of their first match on June 26 against Cheddar.
Most Read
- 1 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
- 2 Former Weston loanee Waite confirms Cardiff City departure
- 3 May 17: Restaurants reopen indoors and soft play areas welcome youngsters
- 4 Council urges caution as lockdown restrictions ease
- 5 May 17: Backwell pool reopens after £400k works
- 6 Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery
- 7 Newspapers often enjoyed grand town centre premises as befitted the self-important Fourth Estate.
- 8 Potter hails 'invaluable' Cheddar experience will help at Wells City
- 9 Rapid Covid testing service goes mobile to reach more people across North Somerset
- 10 Mini tornado does damage in Weston