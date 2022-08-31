Wilcox's double helps Worle come from behind to beat Keynsham Town Reserves

Worle have picked up seven points from their first three Uhlsport Premier Division games so far this season. - Credit: Gary Coles

Oli Wilcox’s double helped 10-man Worle come from behind to beat Keynsham Town Reseves 2-1 at the Recreation Ground to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Manager Ben Dancey was forced into a number of changes with captain Elliot Nelson and regular starter Ryan Hodrian unavailable, with deserved starts for last week’s game changers Geroge Darch and Nathan Bishop.

Keynsham began brightly as Worle struggled to adapt to the forced change in formation and personnel and only the sheer brilliance and bravery of goalkeeper Wojiech Jancowiac kept the scores level.

Despite this Worle still threatened going forward with Chris Taylor and Wilcox having good chances flash just wide.

Keynsham took a deserved lead on 25 minutes when a free-kick was awarded and an excellent header from Patrick Davison gave Jancowiac no chance to nestle in the far corner.

This resulted in unpleasant scenes and Worle received a number of bookings and had last week's two-goal hero Taylor dismissed for dissent without the obligatory sin-bin warning.

Worle now faced an uphill battle but with an excellent team spirit the management always felt there was a chance of taking something from the game.

Dancey introduced Johnny Parker for his first appearance of the season and he made an instant impact with his calmness on the ball and intelligent passes creating opportunities for the relentless Wilcox.

Despite being a man down, Worle finally got a deserved equaliser in the 70th minute as Wilcox chased the ball into the corner and forced the Keynsham goalkeeper into a mistake when trying to usher it out for a goal kick.

Wilcox still had all the work to do and rolled the ball into the net from the tightest of angles.

From this point on, there was only going to be one winner as Worle created chance after chance.

With 10 minutes left, Timberlake was brought down 25 yards from goal and with confidence brimming Wilcox stepped over the free-kick and hit the target as the Keynsham keeper could only palm the ball into his own net to move Worle up to third in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division.