Worle come from two goals down to beat Watchet Town

All smiles for Worle as they pose for the camera earlier on in the season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Worle hit four for the second successive game after coming from two goals down to beat Watchet Town 4-2 in their first game at the Recreation Ground in 2022 last Saturday.

Worle made two enforced changes due to club captain Connor Down being unavailable and Dave Purkis who could not make it in time so new signing Owen Griffiths was introduced for his first start and Ryan Hodrien deputizing in goal.

The hosts started slowly for the match and Watchet looked dangerous on the break especially with both Tom Sparkes and Billy Jones causing problem running in behind the home teams back four.

And with 15 minutes gone it was no surprise that the visitors took the lead when the ball was fed to Sparkes and he turned his marker and his shot hit the far corner giving Hodrien no chance.

Sparkes struck again, doubling Watchet's lead when a long ball over the top caught the Worle defence out and he went one on one with Hodrien and finished calmly.

Worle struck immediately after the ball fell to Scott Timberlake and his shot from 30 yards looked covered by Knight but his fumble cost the away side a goal when Timberlake's shot went through the despairing clutches and into the net.

With minutes to go to half-time the scores were level when from a corner the ball ricochet around before Nicholas Buxton sent his effort into the top of the net and the sides went in level.

Now with the wind in their favour Worle took the game to Watchet and it was Aleksey Enchev, who has been in impressive form, put the home side into the lead after calmly going around Watchet's goalkeeper and slot home from an acute angle.

Ben Dancey's side made it four when Ryan Stiles turned his marker and his shot then fell to Ryan Down and he made no mistake to score.

Worle are in an impressive run of form and has seen them climb to ninth spot in the Somerset Premier League after Saturday's result.

Worle return to action on February 12 against Stockwood Green, while the reserves are at Wrington Redhill Reserves this Saturday and on Sunday February 6 the Vets have a top of the table fixture home to Sporting Weston where a large crowd is anticipated to this vital clash for both teams.