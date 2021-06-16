News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
High flying teenager Ozua looks to emulate England international Watkins

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM June 16, 2021   
All smiles for Ash Ozua

All smiles for 14-year-old Ash Ozua as he poses for the camera.

A 14-year-old student at Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) has been receiving accolades for his happiness, kindness and enthusiasm.

Ash Ozua is also an excellent footballer, where he plays at left wing, with a dream to emulate the fortunes of Ollie Watkins.

Watkins signed for Weston AFC on loan during the 2014-15 season while with Exeter City, before moves to Brentford and then Aston Villa, with his good form in the Premier League seeing him called up by England earlier this year and scoring on his international debut against San Marino.

Ash Ozua stars for Worle Community School Academy's (WCSA) football team

Ash Ozua stars for Worle Community School Academy's (WCSA) football team, where he play on the left wing.

"Ash is a fantastic young man and a great footballer," said Head of PE Callum Thompson.

“He has improved at such a rate that he has become one of our team's most outstanding players. He is a skilful, quick left-sided midfielder and likes to use his skills and tricks to get past opponents.

You may also want to watch:

“But for me one of his stand-out characteristics is his personality. He is such a happy, kind young man who will help anyone when needed. 

“This is such a lovely quality to have. I am really excited to get back to competitive football and see Ash do what Ash does best.”

The school's motto is ‘We Challenge and Support to Achieve’, resulting in students who thrive in all areas.

The academy, which is part of The Priory Learning Trust, has a high-achieving and caring ethos, aiming to challenge and support to encourage the full potential of every single student.

