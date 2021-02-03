Worle Community School pupils and staff in quest to complete 10,000km ahead of summer Olympics in Tokyo

Published: 5:00 PM February 3, 2021

PE Teacher Maddie Larkman ran seven miles on the first day. - Credit: Good News Post

A School in Weston haven taken on the quest to walk, run and cycle 10,000km ahead of this summer's Olympics in Tokyo..

The PE Department at Worle Community School Academy have set students and staff a challenge to take part in the 10,000km journey to the capital of Japan, ahead of the starts of the games on Friday July 23.

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed from last year due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The department will have to record how much they do each day and send it into the school who are tallying up the total distance each day.

Year eight pupils Ollie and Sam both did three miles on the first day. - Credit: Good News Post

PE Teacher Maddie Larkman ran seven miles on the first day of the challenge, Year Eight pair Ollie and Sam did three miles.

Principal Jacqui Scott told the school's website: “We are passionate about physical exercise which aims learning and mental wellbeing. This is a tremendous challenge and students and staff have entered it with enthusiasm.”