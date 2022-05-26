Worle Community School pupils net super Somerset Cup win

Some of Britain’s best young school footballers have brought home the county cup for the first time since 2003.

The 14 and 15-year-olds at Worle Community School Academy in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset won the Somerset Cup with a stunning win against Millfield.

WCSA previously beat PCSA, Beechen Cliff, Castle School and Nailsea on their way to the final, excelling with mature performances across the board.

Centre-back Archie Taylor is already on the books of Bristol City and developing into a cultured defensive player.

And head of PE Callum Thompson said: “We are absolutely delighted with this cup victory.

“The team are quite simply putting in performances way ahead of their years and are clearly some of Britain’s best young student footballers.”

The WCSA motto is ‘We Challenge and Support to Achieve’, resulting in students who thrive in all areas.

The academy has a high-achieving and caring ethos, aiming to challenge and support to encourage the full potential of every single student.