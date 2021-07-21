News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Worle Community School students enjoy Somerset CC programme

Joshua/ Jill Dando News Centre

Published: 9:00 AM July 21, 2021   
All smiles for Worle Community School pupils

All smiles for Worle Community School pupils at a fun leadership programme in partnership with Somerset CC. - Credit: Good News Post

Worle Community School Academy held their fun leadership programmes in partnership with Somerset County Cricket Club recently.

This enabled students in year seven, eight and nine to take part in a bid to further inspire them into the sport.

The Academy also had expert cricket coaches coaching male and female students across the year groups.

“We want to inspire all our students to try different sports and this was a brilliant partnership with an excellent County Cricket club,” Principal Jacqui Scott told the Good News Post website.

The WCSA motto is ‘We Challenge and Support to Achieve’, resulting in students who thrive in all areas.

The Academy has a high-achieving and caring ethos, aiming to challenge and support to encourage the full potential of every single student.

WCSA is part of The Priory Learning Trust.

