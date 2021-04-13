News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Worle fall to narrow friendly defeat against Wells City

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 6:57 AM April 13, 2021   
Worle's Tommy Kendall

Tommy Kendall in action for Worle against Wells City reserves. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Worle fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat in close-fought friendly against Wells City reserves.

Worle managers Aaron Blakemore and Damian Bromley

Worle managers Aaron Blakemore and Damian Bromley during half-time of Saturday's friendly against Wells City. - Credit: Josh Thomas

There were limited chances created but it was an opportunity for both sets of managers to utilise their squads and Worle's managerial duo Aaron Blakemore and Damian Bromley used all five of their substitutes.

The deadlock was broken on the hour after Kieran Padfield scored from the penalty spot for the visitors.

Ryan Hodrien in action for Worle against Wells City reserves

Worle's Ryan Hodrien looks for an opening during Saturday's friendly against Wells City reserves. - Credit: Josh Thomas

However, Ryan Down brought the hosts level when his persistence paid off and he found himself bearing down on goal and slipped the ball into the corner of the net.

It looked as though the game would end all square but the visitors won it with a couple of minutes left with a great 18-yard strike from Joe Reilly.

Worle's Dean Griffiths in action against Wells City

Dean Griffiths in action for Worle in Saturday's friendly against Wells City reserves. - Credit: Josh Thomas

You may also want to watch:

Despite defeat, the game would have set Worle up well for the start of the Somerset League's round-robin competition where they have been drawn in the same group as locals Nailsea & Tickenham, Nailsea United and Clevedon United, who they play on Saturday.

Worle Reserves made it two wins from two as they came from behind to beat Wedmore in the Weston & District League.

Worle's Elliot Nelson in action against Wells City reserves

Elliot Nelson leads Worle's attack during Saturday's friendly against Wells City. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with two counts of attempted murder
  2. 2 April 12 opening day: Sovereign Centre plans to shake-up Weston high street
  3. 3 Drink-driver jailed after causing serious injuries to Weston couple
  1. 4 Inadequate care home responds
  2. 5 Weston Marine Lake outdoor swimming plans reach key milestone
  3. 6 Weston restaurants reopening outside on April 12
  4. 7 Proposal to reduce traffic on rural roads withdrawn
  5. 8 North Somerset antisocial behaviour orders come into force
  6. 9 Tropicana confirms re-opening plans with first outdoor event
  7. 10 April 12 reopening: Weston shops preparing for spending spree

After their great result at against previously unbeaten St George Easton-in-Gordano, but with some enforced changes, Worle saw Wedmore start the brighter, being first to every ball in the initial stages and it was no surprise to see them go 1-0 up.

Worle's Scott Timberlake in action against Wells City reserves

Worle's Scott Timberlake during Saturday's friendly against Wells City reserves. - Credit: Josh Thomas

This was the wake-up call that Worle needed and 10 minutes before half-time Luke Page put them on level terms and made it three goals in two games to continue his rich vein of form, having netted twice last Saturday.

After some strong words from managers John Crandon and Dan Pearse, the away side started the second half a lot better but Wedmore kept playing their football and must have felt aggrieved not to get in front again with a few shots going agonisingly close.

Worle's Ryan Hodrien during their friendly against Wells City reserves

Ryan Hodrien in action for Worle during their friendly against Wells City reserves. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Worle then brought on Ash Martin and Folade Tinubu and this seemed to do the trick as a great through ball to Tinubu saw him keep his head and score to put them ahead.

The hosts tried to get an equaliser with time running out, but the visitors held on to take all three points and record back-to-back wins since returning to action.

Worle's Tommy Kendall

Worle's Tommy Kendall in action for Worle against Wells City reserves. - Credit: Josh Thomas


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cat and Badger frontage. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston micropub closes permanently due to coronavirus pandemic

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Map of roads subject to proposed traffic order

Plan to cut traffic on rural roads

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
The Playhouse in Weston will open in autumn. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre

The Playhouse announces reopening date this summer

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Richard and Kathryn Munday

Husband and wife launch Cheddar Pizza House in lockdown

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus