Worle fall to narrow friendly defeat against Wells City

Published: 6:57 AM April 13, 2021

Worle fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat in close-fought friendly against Wells City reserves.

There were limited chances created but it was an opportunity for both sets of managers to utilise their squads and Worle's managerial duo Aaron Blakemore and Damian Bromley used all five of their substitutes.

The deadlock was broken on the hour after Kieran Padfield scored from the penalty spot for the visitors.

However, Ryan Down brought the hosts level when his persistence paid off and he found himself bearing down on goal and slipped the ball into the corner of the net.

It looked as though the game would end all square but the visitors won it with a couple of minutes left with a great 18-yard strike from Joe Reilly.

Despite defeat, the game would have set Worle up well for the start of the Somerset League's round-robin competition where they have been drawn in the same group as locals Nailsea & Tickenham, Nailsea United and Clevedon United, who they play on Saturday.

Worle Reserves made it two wins from two as they came from behind to beat Wedmore in the Weston & District League.

After their great result at against previously unbeaten St George Easton-in-Gordano, but with some enforced changes, Worle saw Wedmore start the brighter, being first to every ball in the initial stages and it was no surprise to see them go 1-0 up.

This was the wake-up call that Worle needed and 10 minutes before half-time Luke Page put them on level terms and made it three goals in two games to continue his rich vein of form, having netted twice last Saturday.

After some strong words from managers John Crandon and Dan Pearse, the away side started the second half a lot better but Wedmore kept playing their football and must have felt aggrieved not to get in front again with a few shots going agonisingly close.

Worle then brought on Ash Martin and Folade Tinubu and this seemed to do the trick as a great through ball to Tinubu saw him keep his head and score to put them ahead.

The hosts tried to get an equaliser with time running out, but the visitors held on to take all three points and record back-to-back wins since returning to action.

