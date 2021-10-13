Worle FC edged out by Middlezoy Rovers

Published: 5:00 PM October 13, 2021

All smiles for Worle AFC as they pose for the camera earlier on in the season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Worle AFC fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Middlezoy Rovers last Saturday.

Ben Dancey's side made the short journey to Middlezoy on a ground they have had little success in previous years but with a more settled squad beginning to come back.

Despite missing four players through injury, including top scorer Chris Taylor, they were able to recall goalkeeper Chris Mckee but Ryan Hodrien, who deputised in goal against Portishead in the cup, was ill so not able to take part.

Things didn’t start well for the away side when in the first 10 minutes Worle found themselves 1-0 down from Ryan Berton's tap in.

Worle then began to get a foothold in the game and started to dominate areas of the midfield without troubling Greg Turner in the home goal.

You may also want to watch:

Mckee then made a great save to keep the score to 1-0 before Aleksey Enchev saw a shot go just off target with an attempt from 20 yards out.

Worle had to make an early change in the second half with an injury to Jack Hodrien and had to be replaced by Ryan Down.

Down's pace and power that started to cause problems for the hosts defence and he should have levelled when he beat his marker from a ball over the top of the defence but his shot lacked power and the defender got back in time.

Worle were dealt another blow when Middlezoy increased their lead from a corner after the ball was played into the far post and after hitting the woodwork the ball fell to Liam Winter to tap home.

Worle soon got a goal back when their consistent pressure paid off from an innocuous ball that caused confusion in the home defence and Connor Linham had an easy finish past Turner in the home goal.

Down saw saw his shot hit the upright and time ran out but but Worle put in a much better display and with players coming back from injuries wins should not be far away.

Worle seconds had a great home win against a much changed Portishead ‘A’ team with Luke Page getting another hat-trick.

Worle FC Vets went top of the table when they made the short journey to newly formed Locking Parks Vets and came away with a 5-2 victory thanks to a Ross Stockhall treble.