Worle FC fall to opening Somerset County Cup loss at Clevedon United

Published: 9:00 AM April 21, 2021

Worle fell to defeat in their first Somerset County League Cup match at Clevedon United.

They arrived with an understrength team due to injuries and unavailability but were keen to get back to action in what has been a strange stop-start season.

The game started at a frantic pace with both sides intent on attacking play and Worle looked dangerous when they broke, but the hosts took the lead when a cross was met by the onrushing forward and gave stand-in keeper Ryan Hodrien no chance.

Worle counter-attacked immediately and a great cross from Jack Hodrien was met by Elliot Nelson and his header from a full 18 yards out looped over Dunne in the home goal and levelled the scores.

Ryan Down, playing on the left wing, caused the full back all sorts of problems and the referee soon gave the Clevedon player a yellow card.

However, when Down was taken out again by the same player he remained on the pitch.

Worle then hit the crossbar twice from the same attack, but the linesman raised his flag as both sides went into half-time on level terms.

But, three second-half goals saw United run out deserved winners, with Jack Thorne in the home attack a constant menace.

This Saturday sees Nailsea United as the visitors to the Recreation Ground at 3pm.

Worle Reserves fared better than the first team by defeating Clapton-in-Gordano 3-0.

Despite losing earlier in the season to the hosts, Worle travelled the short distance to Clevedon on the back of a 2-1 victory over Locking Park.

A close game was expected with Clapton-in-Gordano just above Worle in the table but Ash Sprague latched onto the ball from a defensive mistake and calmly slotted the ball into the net to open the scoring.

And with half-time looming, Worle won a corner and James Cleaves found himself alone in the six-yard box and with a deft touch he slotted a shot into the bottom corner to double the lead.

Luke Stephenson, Danny Reyes, Mike Hodrien and Cleaves all stood firm as they limited Clapton to very few chances.

Worle then put the game out of sight when substitute Folade Tinubu put his header beyond the goalkeeper to complete one of their best displays all season.

The win secures Worle their six win in a row and up to fourth place in Division One of the Weston & District League.

This Saturday Worle travel to Berrow to face Uphill Castle Reserves at 3pm.