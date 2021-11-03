Worle held to frustrating draw with Keynsham Town Reserves
- Credit: Worle FC
Worle for the second week in a row will feel like two points dropped rather than one point gained after Adam Barabasz' late goal for Keynsham Town Reserves last Saturday.
Chances were few in the first half but Ryan Down had the best chance when Worle pinched the ball from a Keynsham midfielder and outpaced his marker to go around the goalkeeper but failed to score.
The second half started with Worle in control attacking their favourite end and within 10 minutes after the break Worle went 1-0 up.
Great build up play and a fantastic cross saw Down get the right side of his marker and make no mistake, giving the away keeper no chance.
Worle began to dominate possession but with three points hard to find at the moment they conceded with 15 minutes to go. A ball into the box wasn't cleared and Barabasz made no mistake curling his effort around Chris Mckee to finish the game all square.
You may also want to watch:
This Saturday Worle are in County Cup action when they welcome Cutters Friday to the Recreation Ground in a 2pm kick-off, entry is free and the clubhouse will be open from midday for refreshments.
Most Read
- 1 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
- 2 Woman handed life sentence for murder of husband
- 3 Icescape will not return to Weston this winter
- 4 Weston MP explains raw sewage vote
- 5 Thousands of trees to be planted in North Somerset
- 6 Students chosen to meet ministers and delegates at COP26
- 7 Lions group to host Tree Of Light service
- 8 Finalists of art competition to go on display in Weston
- 9 York Hotel hosts final part of historic fundraiser
- 10 Weston AFC into next round of Southern League Cup after Slimbridge win