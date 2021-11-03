Worle held to frustrating draw with Keynsham Town Reserves

Worle for the second week in a row will feel like two points dropped rather than one point gained after Adam Barabasz' late goal for Keynsham Town Reserves last Saturday.

Chances were few in the first half but Ryan Down had the best chance when Worle pinched the ball from a Keynsham midfielder and outpaced his marker to go around the goalkeeper but failed to score.

The second half started with Worle in control attacking their favourite end and within 10 minutes after the break Worle went 1-0 up.

Great build up play and a fantastic cross saw Down get the right side of his marker and make no mistake, giving the away keeper no chance.

Worle began to dominate possession but with three points hard to find at the moment they conceded with 15 minutes to go. A ball into the box wasn't cleared and Barabasz made no mistake curling his effort around Chris Mckee to finish the game all square.

This Saturday Worle are in County Cup action when they welcome Cutters Friday to the Recreation Ground in a 2pm kick-off, entry is free and the clubhouse will be open from midday for refreshments.