Worle held to goalless draw by Ilminster

Worle were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Ilminster last Saturday.

With both sides in the bottom five a keenly contested and a highly entering contest was expected to be in store.



The match started as it finished with both sides looking to gain an advantage, Ben Evett looked sharp and worked an opening but his early shot was off target.



Evett then showed his ability from a dead ball with a powerful free-kick from distance that just cleared the bar.



It was now the turn of Worle to venture forward and a quick counter attack led to them hitting the bar.

Worle during their game with Ilminster. - Credit: NDPhotography



Ben Dancey’s side had another chance when Casper Harriott drove down the line and put in a great cross for the onrushing Ryan Hodrien and he was inches away from turning the ball home.



Lee Sweet then found himself in space on the edge of the box, he dropped his shoulder before striking a fierce shot on target but Worle goalkeeper Chris McKee, who had a short spell at Ilminster last season, stood up strong and pushed the ball to safety.



Evett burst through on goal, but his shot was to close to McKee as he saved with his feet.



The visitors then had the ball in the back of the net from a corner but the referee blew up for a bad foul on Adam Markham that forced the defender off injured.



Andrew Male made a good save to deny Worle before Sweet made a strong run down the left and delivered a great cross to Taylor Jefferson in the middle of the penalty box.



The striker was caught in two minds whether to head or volley but he could not keep his effort down.

Worle extended their unbeaten run to three games after their draw at Ilminster. - Credit: NDPhotography





With less than ten minutes remaining Evett was released down the left-wing.



His deep cross found Sweet who timed his run into the box superbly but his header crashed against the bar and to safety denying the Blues a winner.



It was Worle’s turn to strike the frame of the goal but with a packed penalty box Tom Case was on hand to clear the danger.



Ryan Down caused his marker all sorts of problems through the game and on another day could have had a hat-trick but to Ilminstes credit they threw bodies on the line to keep the score goalless.



This Saturday Worle make another trip to Chard Town looking to build on their three match unbeaten run at 2.30pm.