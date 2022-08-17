Worle held to draw in season opener with Middlezoy Rovers

Worle opened their Uhlsport Somerset League Premier season with a hard fought 1-1 draw against Middlezoy Rovers on Saturday.

Manager Ben Dancey started three new signings from last season in Oli Wilcox, Ross Stockall and goalkeeper Wojiech Jankowiac, with the return of Louis Ashley and Tommy Kendall in a well balanced, attacking side.

Despite record breaking temperatures, both teams started at a good pace, but were limited to long range efforts with Scott Timberlake having the only real chance when he stung the hands of Rovers goalkeeper Gregory Turner with a long-range volley.

As the temperature rose and the pace of the game slowed, Middlezoy took charge of possession but could not break down the stubborn Worle defence marshalled by new captain Elliott Nelson as chances were few and far between.

The breakthrough came in the 35th minute when Taylor, after some excellent work out wide, found Stockall who rode the tackles of two defenders before squaring the ball across the 18-yard box to Wilcox for a sublime finish back across the keeper.

A couple of minutes before half-time a rare lapse in concentration by Worle allowed Middlezoy to break with quick, fast flowing football and after an excellent crossfield ball they went from defence to attack.

A pinpoint cross found Dan Lisomore in space at the back post and he made no mistake with his second effort following an excellent save from Jankowiac.

The second half became a tired affair with the heat taking its toll on both sides and the free-flowing football of the first half was quickly replaced by slow, possession-based football in order to conserve some energy.

Both sides were limited to half chances with both keepers dealing with the basics extremely well on difficult, uneven ground.

With full time approaching both sides made their full allocation of substitutes but resolute defending at each end ensured the game finished in a draw with the points shared, which was a fair result.

This Saturday sees Worle welcome Watchet to the Recreation Ground at 3pm with free entry to the bar from 1pm.