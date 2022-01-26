Worle put in one of best performances of season to beat Keynsham Town Reserves

Worle responded from their 4-0 defeat at Stockwood Wanderers to put in one of their best performances of the season to beat Keynsham Town Reserves 4-1 on Saturday.

The visitors made three changes for their visit to Bristol for the third time in three weeks and made three changes with Chris Taylor and Ryan Stiles up front and club captain Connor Down coming back into defence.

Worle, who were also able to introduce new signing Owen Griffiths from Cheddar,

started well on an excellent 4G surface.

And after some lovely approach play and within 10 minutes they had taken the lead from a corner that was met by Elliot Nelson who placed his header into the top corner of the net.

At this point Worle were on top but had to be wary of Keynsham with their counter attack especially Luke Banford who was returning from injury and had recorded five goals in four games but it was Ben Dancey’s side who doubled their lead.

Aleksey Enchev fed Jonny Parker and his excellent through ball to Chris Taylor saw him outstrip his marker and finish well.

Keynsham to their credit then pushed Worle back and from a corner the ball was scrambled away and from 25-yards-out Oliver Moran’s terrific effort gave Purkis in the Worle goal no chance.

Worle were again pressing and the partnership of Taylor and Stiles up front were stretching the Keynsham defence but Worle then extended their lead further when Timberlake drove a 30 yard shot that dipped over the home keeper making the scoreline a respectable 3-1 at half-time.

Keynsham were forced into a change at the break after their goalkeeper collided with the upright just before half-time and had to be substituted.

It was one of the outfield players who had to take his position between the sticks.

Worle were now in complete dominance in the second-half and with others chances coming for Jonny Parker who found himself unmarked when put through but unable to get his shot away and Chris Taylor who tried to chip the keeper from 25 yards but only dropped into the keepers grateful arms.

It was Ryan Stiles who put Worle out of sight when he turned his marker in the box and found the bottom corner for a deserved goal.

This Saturday Worle welcome Watchet to the Recreation ground at 2pm.