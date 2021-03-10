Worle line up friendly with Wells City to end four months without action

Published: 9:00 AM March 10, 2021

Worle are set to play their first game in four months after agreeing to host Wells City on April 10.

Not since December 12 have Worle been in action after defeating Nailsea United 4-0 at the Worle Recreational Ground to sit in second place in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division, before it was announced a second season in succession had been curtailed with no promotions or relegations just like last year.

The Somerset League are looking at introducing a cup competition to enable clubs to get some games ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, proposing to start on August 7.

The cup competition has not yet been confirmed as they are waiting on responses from county clubs if they wish to participate.

The Worle Veterans League will be looking to finish with four games to play, three of which will be at home.

You may also want to watch:

Worle seconds, who play in the Weston & District League and are in sixth place in Division One, are also in the same position as the first team but the management of Jon Crandon and Dan Pearse will remain in charge.

The friendly with Wells City has been confirmed for next month at 2pm with training confirmed from March 29, at the Rec from 6pm onwards under the guidance of first-team managers Aaron Blakemore and Damion Bromley who are already focusing on next season and strengthening the squad further.

Worle FC's Worle Recreational Ground will host their first match against Wells City on April 10 since last December. - Credit: Worle FC

“It’s great news to finally have the football back, it’s been a crazy couple of seasons with last year being cancelled and this year very stop and start, I think it’s been the most difficult of start to management with last year being my first. The boys have worked so hard they deserve to see and end to the efforts,” said Blakemore.

“I think not just myself but everyone in general, there’s a big buzz for football in Weston, from local to professional, but I really hope after what’s happened over the past year we will see a big influx of fans watching local football, and good old fashioned games. Let’s hope we can now carry on and get back to normal for everyone.”

Worle FC have been busy during the third lockdown by putting together a walkway from the clubhouse to the pitch and a standing area for their spectators. - Credit: Worle FC

Of the pitch things have also been busy with Worle securing their drinks licence for matchdays and also putting in a large patio area that will enable them to sit 60 spectators comfortably. They have also agreed 40 can be inside the bar area on matchdays for refreshments.

More drainage has been installed near to the clubhouse as it has not been holding as much water as it has in the past and this will not only improve the pitch, but by putting together a walkway from the clubhouse to the pitch and a standing area alongside the width of the pitch near to the clubhouse for spectators.

To enable the football club to push forward further the club have organised a six-a-side tournament at the ground on June 5, where teams can compete for a cash prize plus we they will be able to open up the bar area and plan to have a barbeque and music on site.

All money raised from the tournament will also go straight into improving facilities further with more improvements planned.

Worle, who secured some great lucrative sponsorship deals last year, have confirmed all of these will roll onto the new season and ahead of the new campaign all sponsors will be invited to their annual sponsors day where they will be treated to a game and refreshments as a thank you for their support under these difficult circumstances.