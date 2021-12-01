Worle AFC: Manager Ben Dancey puts in place three-year plan

Worle AFC are currently on a five-match unbeaten run in the Somerset County Premiership. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Manager Ben Dancey has put in place a three-year plan to take Worle AFC from mid-table to competing for promotion from the Somerset County Premiership.

Former goalkeeper Dancey arrived at Recreation Ground last summer, taking over from Aaron Blakemore, who had been in the role for the last two seasons.

Dancey has been joined by assistant manager Barry Flynn and Ashley White as player/coach from Banwell.

“(It’s been a) crazy few months. After taking the job in the summer I knew the task I was facing was a big one,” said Dancey.

“The squad that won the first division three years ago (2017/18) and subsequently came seventh in their first season of the prem (2018/19) had around 50 per cent of this squad remaining. Due to players moving on, retirement, injuries, players dropping to reserves and university.

“Since then Covid saved us from relegation in 2019/20 and although we had a decent start to the curtailed league season in 2020/21, we came bottom of the Covid Somerset Senior cup in the latter stages of the 2020/2021 season.”

Ben Dancey played as goalkeeper for Worle AFC before becoming their manager last summer. - Credit: Archant

Dancey now has a squad of 18 players and brought in a number of signings including Casper Harriott, Chris McKee, Ryan Jeffries, Chris Taylor, Ryan Bell-Langford, Nathan Hughes and Aleksey Enchev.

After a stuttering start to the season, Worle have started to settle under Dancey after they made it five-games unbeaten with a 4-3 win over Westfield last Saturday.

“It was always going to take time for the new signings to bed in and for the players to understand how Bazza, Ash and I want us to play,” he added.

“I honestly believe the players are buying into it, the atmosphere is great around the club and if I didn’t see a bright future I wouldn’t be here.”

Dancey has put in place a three-stage plan divided over the course of three years.

The first year is to establish a squad that can compete week in, week out and consolidate a place in the Somerset Premier with no risk of relegation.

Dancey then aims to create a winning mentality and philosophy within the first team squad in the second year and keeping the core of young players together.

In the third year Dancey aims for the first team to grow before challenging at the top end of Somerset Premier Division.

And Dancey says he has learned a lot and will go into the future full of excitement and anticipation.

“All in all, it’s been a massive learning curve and very tough at times but I’m loving it,” he said.

“I hope to see an upturn in results in the next few weeks and to push on into the second half of the season in the top half of the table. The club is in a strong position in all aspects and I am buzzing about the future of this great club.”