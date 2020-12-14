News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Worle net impressive win over young Nailsea side

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM December 14, 2020   
Worle FC model new warm-up tops

Worle first team model the new warm-up tops sponsored by local company Hodge Single Ply Roofing, located in Warne Road, Weston, ahead of their league game against Nailsea United. - Credit: Worle FC

Worle produced a disciplined display to beat Nailsea United 4-0 on their return to Uhlsport Somerset League action on Saturday.

The home side made a few changes from their last league outing, with new signings Connor Hull and Dean Griffiths leading the line alongside Jack Hodrien in a front three.

Lewis Cahill and Aleksey Enchev missed out through injury, with Ryan Hodrien suspended, but Ryan Down was included on the bench against a young Nailsea squad, who looked to counter through the dangerous Freddie King.

The home side created the most clear-cut chances and Elliot Nelson could have put them ahead on a couple of occasions from Hodrien corners, but headed over.

Dave Purkis looked assured in goal, in place of the injured Ben Dancey, and Worle took the lead on the half-hour mark when great hold-up play from Griffiths and a through ball found Hull to rifle home.

It was 2-0 just before the break as Hull again found himself one on one with the keeper and slipped the ball past him.

The second half was a similar story as Worle dominated possession but had to stay alert against a hard-working Nailsea side, with captain Connor Down and central defensive partner Buxton dealing with the threat.

Griffiths missed a great chance soon after the restart, lobbing the keeper but missing the target with the goal at his mercy, but made amends when a strong shot proved too hot to handle.

Jack Hodrien sealed victory with a superb volley and the three points saw Worle climb to second in the Premier Division table ahead of a mouthwatering showdown with unbeaten leaders Nailsea & Tickenham at the Rec on Saturday (2pm).

The Hodge Single Ply Roofing man of the match award went to two-goal Hull, who was a constant threat on his league debut for the club.

*Worle have received new warm-up tops from local company Hodge Single Ply Roofing, which were worn prior to their 4-0 win over Nailsea United.

A spokesperson said: "Worle are pleased to be associated with Hodge Single Ply Roofing, another local company sponsoring a flourishing club."

