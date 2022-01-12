Worle pick up deserved point at Fry Club to maintain good run of form

Worle maintained their good run of form with a 1-1 draw at Fry Club on Saturday.

Both sides came into the game with two defeats from their last 10 games, with the visitors missing eight players through injury, illness and suspension but were able to welcome Connor Down, Marcus Walters and Ryan Stiles into the fold

The hosts started brightly with the first chance going to the home side but the shot just going wide then from a corner before Liam Gardner has an audacious overhead kick that David Purkis in the Worle goal tipped over.

Worle then started to grow into the game and took a deserved lead when a through ball to debutant Stiles saw him outstrip his marker and give Charlie Kelly in the home goal no chance to put them 1-0 up with his first goal for the club.

Purkis then pulled off a great save to keep the away side in the lead when Hugo Brunsdon unleashed a great strike from distance but Worle's goalkeeper got down well to his left to turn the shot around the post for a corner.

The resulting corner was met onto Max Sawyers' head but nestled into the grateful arms of Purkis again.

Worle thought they had doubled their lead when a great run from Aleksey Enchev and a pinpoint pass through to Chris Taylor saw his shot go past Kelly and into the back of the net.

But whilst celebrating the linesman had his flag up to disallow Taylor's goal and send the away team in at half-time with a slender 1-0 lead.

Worle carried on with their momentum in the second half when shots from Taylor and Stiles cannoned off both Kelly and Fry’s scrambling defenders.

It was at this point that the hosts threw everything with Sam Hewitt hitting the side netting for Frys from a tight angle.

A great double save from Purkis followed when he parried a Fry's free-kick straight to the feet of Joel Harvey to deny Fry’s a leveller

Ryan Hodrien then had another chance for Worle when his shot looked destined for the bottom corner but it was another great save by Kelly who turned the effort around the post.

Fry then deservedly got their equalizer when winger Hewitt droves into the box and his whipped cross around the back four of Worle and was met by James Philips to tap home to give both sides a share of the spoils.