Worle Rangers and Sporting Weston edge closer to Worle Rangers in Weston & District League Division One

Published: 1:00 PM October 21, 2021

Worle Rangers and Sporting Weston closed the gap on leaders Worle Reserves in Division One of the Weston & District League.

Rangers took on previously unbeaten Uphill Castle Reserves and ran out 4-0 winners.

Sporting travelled to Nailsea United A and won 2-0 with Drew Loveridge and Joe Smith on target.

Yatton & Cleeve United finally got a win with a 6-0 victory over Churchill Club 70.

Oliver Butt scored a hat-trick, Callum Walter's double and Wing Ho Chiu all netted.

Clevedon United A travelled to Hutton Reserves to take the points in a 3-1 with Ryan Mogg's treble to Leon Brueford's reply.

In Division Two, Weston Town lead with way with six from six winning 7-0 against Lodway.

Goal machine Dan Hiscox helped himself to five with further goals from Will Hillman and Bruno Castro.

Cheddar A have also won six from six but have had three points deducted by playing an unregistered player to win 3-0 at Isle of Wedmore with Ben Harris Rhys Lewis and Cam Willies all on target.

Banwell Reserves and Congresbury Reserves played out a 1-1 at the Riverside with William Clamp for the hosts and Kyran Matthews for the visitors scoring.

Axbridge United took on AFC Nailsea at Kings of Wessex School in Division Three and won 1-0 with Zach Gittings scoring.

Clevedon Untied B maintained their 100 percent record by winning 5-0 against Sporting Weston Reserves.

Swiss Valley took on Berrow and drew 3-3 with Harry Smith, James Teteris and Finlay Sutton all on target.

In Division Four A Nailsea United Colts won 8-2 against Axbridge United Reserves.

Jordi Stillwood scored a treble with braces from Steve Jarosz and Joseph Jeffery and one from Dave Midgeley all scoring as Joe Drege and Alfie Marsh replied.

Congresbury A played local rivals Yatton & Cleeve United B and won 6-0 as Ramel Smith (2), Liam Allen (2) Ronnie Allen, and William Orritt all scored.

Division Four B leaders Haywood Village won 4-1 at West Wick Reserves with Mackenzie Oddy (2), Andrew Ware and Ash Towler all found the net in reply to Jon Stacey for the Wickermen.

AFC Nailsea beat Berrow Reserves 5-4 at Nailsea School, Jamie Martin's hat-trick and Mark Bennett scoring the visitors goals.

Worle Rangers A and Weston St Johns drew 0-0.

Fixtures: Saturday October 23, kick-off 3pm.

Division One:

Clevedon United ‘A’ v Worle Rangers A Murphy

Nailsea United ‘A’ v Locking Park P Trotham

Portishead Town ‘A’ v Clapton in Gordano A Lambourne

Sporting Weston v Churchill Club 70 S Kay

Uphill Castle Reserves v Worle Reserves S Cahill

Yatton and Cleeve United ‘A’ v Hutton Reserves D Hunt

Division Two:

Banwell Reserves v Westwick D Bryant

Congresbury Reserves v Weston Town S Donald

Lodway v Selkirk United

Winscombe ‘A’ v Wedmore J Locker

Wrington Redhill Reserves v Cheddar ‘A’ D Pinnock

Division Three:

AFC Nailsea v Burnham United ‘A’ C Jeffery

Locking Park Reserves v Sporting Weston Reserves

St George E-in-G Reserves v Nailsea United ‘B

Swiss Valley Rangers v Axbridge United J Richards

Uphill Castle ‘A’ v Clevedon United ‘B’ J Cooper

Weston Celtic v Berrow K Wasilewski

Division Four A:

Axbridge United Reserves v Yatton and Cleeve United ‘B’

Hutton ‘A’ v Congresbury ‘A’

Worle Rangers Reserves v St George E-in-G ‘A’ B Meakin

Division Four A:

Haywood Village v Worle Rangers ‘A’

Saint Johns v Berrow Reserves M Sprague

Westwick Reserves v AFC Nailsea Reserves F Cavanagh