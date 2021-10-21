Worle Rangers and Sporting Weston edge closer to Worle Rangers in Weston & District League Division One
- Credit: Archant
Worle Rangers and Sporting Weston closed the gap on leaders Worle Reserves in Division One of the Weston & District League.
Rangers took on previously unbeaten Uphill Castle Reserves and ran out 4-0 winners.
Sporting travelled to Nailsea United A and won 2-0 with Drew Loveridge and Joe Smith on target.
Yatton & Cleeve United finally got a win with a 6-0 victory over Churchill Club 70.
Oliver Butt scored a hat-trick, Callum Walter's double and Wing Ho Chiu all netted.
You may also want to watch:
Clevedon United A travelled to Hutton Reserves to take the points in a 3-1 with Ryan Mogg's treble to Leon Brueford's reply.
In Division Two, Weston Town lead with way with six from six winning 7-0 against Lodway.
Most Read
- 1 Large-scale offshore rig to be built at Weston's Tropicana next year as part of UK-wide project
- 2 Weston pub to undergo renovations to restore 19th century look
- 3 North Somerset risks 43,000 false-negative PCRs after lab mix up
- 4 Weston families 'deciding between keeping children warm or fed'
- 5 PICTURES: Runners brave the elements at Weston Super Half
- 6 Council rejected for grant to preserve Iron Age monument
- 7 Wheelchair Rugby Gold medallist surprises Weston pupils
- 8 Weston will get a bowling alley next year
- 9 Bleadon-cold: Council's gritters return with sustainable fuel
- 10 New £1m roof and window repairs at school
Goal machine Dan Hiscox helped himself to five with further goals from Will Hillman and Bruno Castro.
Cheddar A have also won six from six but have had three points deducted by playing an unregistered player to win 3-0 at Isle of Wedmore with Ben Harris Rhys Lewis and Cam Willies all on target.
Banwell Reserves and Congresbury Reserves played out a 1-1 at the Riverside with William Clamp for the hosts and Kyran Matthews for the visitors scoring.
Axbridge United took on AFC Nailsea at Kings of Wessex School in Division Three and won 1-0 with Zach Gittings scoring.
Clevedon Untied B maintained their 100 percent record by winning 5-0 against Sporting Weston Reserves.
Swiss Valley took on Berrow and drew 3-3 with Harry Smith, James Teteris and Finlay Sutton all on target.
In Division Four A Nailsea United Colts won 8-2 against Axbridge United Reserves.
Jordi Stillwood scored a treble with braces from Steve Jarosz and Joseph Jeffery and one from Dave Midgeley all scoring as Joe Drege and Alfie Marsh replied.
Congresbury A played local rivals Yatton & Cleeve United B and won 6-0 as Ramel Smith (2), Liam Allen (2) Ronnie Allen, and William Orritt all scored.
Division Four B leaders Haywood Village won 4-1 at West Wick Reserves with Mackenzie Oddy (2), Andrew Ware and Ash Towler all found the net in reply to Jon Stacey for the Wickermen.
AFC Nailsea beat Berrow Reserves 5-4 at Nailsea School, Jamie Martin's hat-trick and Mark Bennett scoring the visitors goals.
Worle Rangers A and Weston St Johns drew 0-0.
Fixtures: Saturday October 23, kick-off 3pm.
Division One:
Clevedon United ‘A’ v Worle Rangers A Murphy
Nailsea United ‘A’ v Locking Park P Trotham
Portishead Town ‘A’ v Clapton in Gordano A Lambourne
Sporting Weston v Churchill Club 70 S Kay
Uphill Castle Reserves v Worle Reserves S Cahill
Yatton and Cleeve United ‘A’ v Hutton Reserves D Hunt
Division Two:
Banwell Reserves v Westwick D Bryant
Congresbury Reserves v Weston Town S Donald
Lodway v Selkirk United
Winscombe ‘A’ v Wedmore J Locker
Wrington Redhill Reserves v Cheddar ‘A’ D Pinnock
Division Three:
AFC Nailsea v Burnham United ‘A’ C Jeffery
Locking Park Reserves v Sporting Weston Reserves
St George E-in-G Reserves v Nailsea United ‘B
Swiss Valley Rangers v Axbridge United J Richards
Uphill Castle ‘A’ v Clevedon United ‘B’ J Cooper
Weston Celtic v Berrow K Wasilewski
Division Four A:
Axbridge United Reserves v Yatton and Cleeve United ‘B’
Hutton ‘A’ v Congresbury ‘A’
Worle Rangers Reserves v St George E-in-G ‘A’ B Meakin
Division Four A:
Haywood Village v Worle Rangers ‘A’
Saint Johns v Berrow Reserves M Sprague
Westwick Reserves v AFC Nailsea Reserves F Cavanagh