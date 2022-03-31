Division One title challenges Worle Rangers beat Division 4B champions Haywood Village on penalties

Haywood Village with the January Nightingales Team of the Month award as presented by Dave Channing. - Credit: Weston & District League

Weston & District League Division 4B champions Haywood Village took Division One title contenders Worle Rangers all the way in the Memorial Shield quarter-finals on Saturday.

The last-eight tie ended in a 1-1 draw to pave the way for Rangers to win the penalty shoot-out 4-3 after Kev Cosham had netted for the Villagers with Ryan Hill replying for Rangers.

In another tie, Division Three champions Swiss Valley Rangers ran another Division One title contender Sporting Weston close as the Kewstoke-based team won 3-2.

Drew Loveridge, Jack Pearce-Herzberg and Dean Chrisostomou all scored as Harry Smith and James Teteris replied.

Ryan Siles was the two-goal hero as Berrow beat Congresbury Reserves 2-0, while the remaining tie saw Clapton-in-Gordano beat Cheddar A 3-1.

In Division One action Nailsea United A travelled to Hutton Reserves and won 2-0 with a Bradley Cogan brace.

Churchill Club 70 hosted Clevedon Utd A and drew 1-1 as Joe Kay scored for Churchill with Cameron Winter replying.

Division Two champions-elect Weston Town played Lodway and won 3-1 with Jake Marshman, Tom Ogborne and Alex Parslow all finding the back of the net.

A 3-3 draw was the outcome at Clevedon School as Clevedon United B took on Axbridge United in Division Three.

Charles Mott, Mitchell Scott and Kayden Howarth all netted for the hosts, with William Brunsdon, Taryn Selway-Josepth and Ross McColgan replying.

Sporting Weston Reserves and Nailsea United B also drew 3-3 as Kaan Berk, Dan Swire plus an own goal accounted for the home side's tally and Joe Dowden, Ryan Evans and Dave Midgley replied.

Ben Bohin and George Hayward scored for St George EIG Reserves as they beat Locking Park Reserves 2-0.

Elliott Stott, in his first appearance for West Wick Reserves, scored twice but it was not enough to beat Isle of Wedmore Reserves who had Ed Gillions, Sam Tucker and Ben Leavey on target in a 3-2 win in the Division 4B encounter.