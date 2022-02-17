Worle Rangers pull further ahead in Weston & District League's Division One

Ayrton Phillips scored for Worle Rangers in their win over Clevedon United A. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Worle Rangers increased their lead at the top of the Weston & District League with a 3-1 win over Clevedon United A on Saturday.

Ayrton Phillips, Keaton Pullen and Thomas Coleman all netted as Louis Hallett replied.

Churchill Club 70 won 2-1 at Hutton Reserves as Bailey Dearnley-Bright scored for the hosts.

Nailsea United A and Portishead Town A drew 6-6 at The Grove, as Stuart Lee scored a hat-trick for the hosts and there were further goals from Jack Smith (2) and Adam Marsden.

Just one game was played in Division Two as a goal from Ethan Williams saw Wrington Redhill Reserves draw 1-1 with Lodway.

Division Three leaders Swiss Valley Rangers won 5-3 against Nailsea United B as a brace each from Callum Pauline and James Teteris and one from Harry Smith saw them home. Rhys Evans (2) and Joe Dowden scored for Nailsea.

Clevedon United B had an own goal, Callum Dunn, Thomas Sutton and Harvey Williams find the back of the net as they beat Weston Celtic 4-2. Jamie Foncette and Aiden Malcolm replied.

Kaan Berk (2) and Liam Smith scored for Sporting Weston Reserves as they beat Burnham United A 3-1, with Kieran Moores replying.

Jay Bryant's goal was enough for a 1-0 win for Berrow at Axbridge United, while Chris Malone scored for AFC Nailsea as they went down 2-1 against St George EIG Reserves.

In Division 4A a hat-trick from Nick Lee saw leaders Worle Rangers Reserves beat Hutton A 3-1 and St George EIG A won by the same score with Matt Berwick and Matt Lacey (2) netting as they beat Axbridge Utd Reserves for whom Ronnie Bradbury scored.

In the Charity Cup, for Division Two teams, Cheddar A beat Portishead Town B 4-0 and Weston Town won 5-3 at West Wick after Connor Harding-James (2), Will Hillman, Harrison Campbell and an own goal. James Bonner, John McCabe and Elliott Stott replied for the Wickermen.

The Keyes Cup, played for this season by teams in Division 4B saw Haywood Village beat AFC Nailsea Reserves 4-2 with Craig Baird, James Cleaves, Ashley Towler and Clive Griffiths finding the back of the net. Liam Eyles and Sam Larkins replied for Nailsea.

In a local derby West Wick Reserves beat Worle Rangers A 2-1 with two strikes from Lee Harvey as Marin Brown scored for Rangers.

In the Somerset FA Men's Junior Cup Worle Reserves and Sporting Weston are through to the semi-finals.

Fixtures, February 19 (2.30pm)

Challenge Cup first round: Axbridge United v Locking Park Res (D Pinnock), Nailsea United B v Berrow (C Jeffery), Weston Celtic v St George E-in-G Res (S Donald)

Division 1: Churchill Club 70 v Clevedon United A, Hutton Reserves v Uphill Castle Reserves, Portishead Town A v Locking Park, Worle Reserves v Sporting Weston (A Murphy).

Division 2: Congresbury Reserves v Selkirk United, Lodway v Banwell Reserves (P Trotham), West Wick v Cheddar A (K Panayi), Wrington Redhill Reserves v Portishead Town B.

Division 3: Sporting Weston Reserves v Burnham United A (M Sprague).

Division 4A: Hutton A v Axbridge United Reserves (C Donald), Worle Rangers Res v Congresbury A, Yatton & Cleeve United B v St George E-in-G A.

Division 4B: Haywood Village v Isle of Wedmore Res (Callum Ham), Weston St Johns v West Wick Reserves.