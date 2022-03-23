Champions Worle Rangers Reserves receive trophy - after suffering first loss

Worle Rangers Reserves were presented with the Weston & District League Division 4A trophy after suffering their first defeat of the season.

A double from Nick Lee took his tally to 31 from 13 games, but came in a 6-2 loss to Hutton A.

Worle Rangers A were no match for Division 4B champions Haywood Village, who romped to a 10-1 win thanks to braces from James Cleaves, Clive Griffiths, Richard Powell and Andrew Ware.

Dean Grubb and Ash Brown were also on target, while Declan McNulty netted Worle's consolation.

Worle Reserves closed the gap on Division One leaders Worle Rangers to three points with two games in hand after beating Hutton 5-0.

Luke Page bagged a hat-trick, with Alex Matter and Jon Crandon also on target, as Rangers lost 2-1 to Nailsea United A, for whom Jordi Stillwood scored both goals, as Josh Randall replied.

Sporting Weston saw Dean Chrisostomou score twice and Harry Lewis once in a 3-0 win over Uphill Castle Reserves, while Oliver Burns struck for Clevedon United A in a 1-1 draw at Locking Park.

Substitute Joel Briffitt was the matchwinner for Banwell Reserves in a 1-0 victory over Isle of Wedmore in Division Two, while Elliott Stott's treble led West Wick to a 4-2 win over Selkirk United.

James Bonner was also on the scoresheet, as Adam Hastings got both Selkirk goals.

Wrington Redhill Reserves shared six goals with Portishead Town B, as Dan Tempan (2) and Chris Holland found the net.

And AFC Nailsea won their Division Three derby against Nailsea United B by a single goal, while Charles Mott and Mitch Scott scored in Clevedon United B's 2-0 win over St George EIG Reserves.

*Worle claimed an impressive 5-2 win at Watchet in their Uhlsport Somerset League clash.

Barry Flynn and Ash White took charge with Ben Dancey on holiday and Chris Taylor set up Ryan Hodrien to smash a volley into the top corner.

Hodrien added a second, before Elliot Nelson and Bell-Langford made it 4-0, but Watchet hit back with two goals before the break.

Worle's back three of Buxton, Walters and Nelson held firm as the hosts pushed in the second half, with long-range efforts covered by Perkis.

Wing-backs Enchev and J Hodrien worked tirelessly, as Flynn anchored the midfield, allowing Parker and R Hodrien to press.

And Taylor sealed the points with an excellent finish ahead of a home meeting with Clutton.