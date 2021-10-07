News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Worle Rangers perfect start to season ended by Hutton Reserves in thrilling draw

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM October 7, 2021   
Weston & District League returned for another week of league football.

Weston & District Division One leaders Worle Reserves dropped points for the first time this season after drawing 3-3 at Hutton Reserves at Springwood.

Tyler Frost, Nathan Waterhouse and Tommy Carter all scored for the hosts as Mike Hansford, Ash Sprague and Luke Stephenson replied for the visitors.

Sporting Weston took on Locking Park and won 3-2 with Jack Easter (2) and Jack Pearce-Herzberg netting.

Tyler Davis scored four, Adam Buckley fired a double and one each from Jordan Pooley and Mitch Simmons saw Clapton in Gordano find form to beat Clevedon United A 8-1 as Louis Hallett replied.

Churchill Club 70 remain unbeaten after beating Nailsea United A 2-1 with Jake Badger and Angus Lewis both finding the net as Joseph Jeffery replied.

In Division Two Cheddar A made it four wins from four to overcame West Wick 3-1 with Rhys Lewis, Dom Underhill and Sam Smith scoring in reply to Martyn Gavin for the Wickermen.

Selkirk United proved to strong for Banwell's second string by winning 5-1 at the Riverside as Ben Forse, Adam Hastings, Matt Noke, Matt Pike and club secretary Craig Wookey all netting as Josh Young replied. 

Division Three leaders Axbridge United hit Bunrham A for seven to win 7-2 as Tyler White (2) Zach Gittings, Brad Hockley, Ross McColgan, Daniel Yates and Tom Stephens all scored as Kru-Diego Parkinson and Jayden Watts scored in reply.

The Nailsea derby ended 2-2 at the Grove as Sam Long and Anthony Peacock scored for United B's with Ben Healey and Chris Malone netting for the visitors.

A hat-trick from Ryan Stiles and one from Jack Spence led Berrow to a 4-1 win over ST George EIG Reserves as Sam Brooks replied.

Bryce Andrews, Michell Treanor and Harvey Williams all scored for Clevedon United B in their 3-1 win at Locking Park Reserves.

Worle Rangers Reserves lead the way in Division 4a after beating 9-1 at Yatton & Cleeve United B with Nick Lee (4) Ayron Phillips, Josh Randall, Pawel Rezler, Tomasz Cegielski and Matt Bowen scored. Alex Holley was the hosts scorer.

Ben Attwood, Ashley Dodd and Jack Luff scored for Axbridge Utd Reserves who beat Hutton A 3-2.

Haywood Village lead the way in Division 4b beating Berrow Reserves 3-0 Clive Griffiths, Dean Grubb and Ash Brown all scored.

West Wick Reserves picked up their first win as they beat Weston St Johns 2-1 with a brace from Mike Taylor. 

Fixtures October 9, 3pm:

Division One:

Churchill Club 70 v Locking Park D Hunt

Clapton in Gordano v Yatton and Cleeve United ‘A’ I Campbell

Clevedon United ‘A’ v Uphill Castle Reserves P Trotham

Sporting Weston v Hutton Reserves D Pinnock

Worle Rangers v Nailsea United ‘A’ A Lambourne

Worle Reserves v Portishead Town ‘A’ B Meakin

Division Two:

Cheddar ‘A’ v Lodway J White

Congresbury Reserves v Winscombe ‘A’ S Donald

Portishead Town ‘B’ v Banwell Reserves

Selkirk United v Westwick

Weston Town v Wrington Redhill Reserves

Division Three

AFC Nailsea v Weston Celtic

Locking Park Reserves v Berrow

Nailsea United ‘B’ v Clevedon United ‘B’ I Smith

St George E-in-G Reserves v Sporting Weston Reserves

Swiss Valley Rangers v Burnham United ‘A’ C Donald

Uphill Castle ‘A’ v Axbridge United S Cahill

Division FourA

Axbridge United Reserves v Congresbury ‘A’ M Sprague

Nailsea United ‘C’ v Hutton ‘A’

St George E-in-G ‘A’ v Yatton and Cleeve United ‘B’

Division Four B

Haywood Village v Wedmore Reserves K Wasilewski

Saint Johns v AFC Nailsea Reserves F Cavanagh

Worle Rangers ‘A’ v Berrow Reserves

Football
Weston-super-Mare News

