Worle Reserves end St George EIG's unbeaten record with victory

Published: 3:34 PM April 6, 2021

Worle Reserves were playing their first game since January, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement last month decision to allow grassroots football to return, against St George Easton in Gordano. - Credit: Gary Coles/Worle FC

Worle Reserves ended St George EIG's perfect record of eight straight wins with a hard-fought 3-2 win at the Recreational Ground.

The Weston & District League Division One leaders arrived in confident mood and had top goalscorer Tom Bell named in their starting line-up, but they met their match as the hosts started to create chances with the dangerous Ash Sprague up front causing the visiting defence problems.

Sprague found himself one-on-one, but could only shoot straight at the visitors goalkeeper before firing another shot just wide.

Ryan Langford-Bell and Tim Holden were getting to grips with the midfield battle but it was Luke Page who opened the scoring for Worle when he made no mistake at the second attempt after his first shot deflected back to him.

Worle didn't have to wait long for a second as Page was put through again and increased the lead with him his second of the afternoon.

The hosts went into the half-time with a deserved lead but knew they couldn't stop and the game might have changed when Dave Purkids in the Worle goal was adjudged to have taken out a visiting centre-forward when he came out to smother the ball.

Much to his disbelief the referee gave a penalty, which was converted by Lewis Bisacre to halve the deficit.

This seemed to upset the home side's rhythm but chances were still being created and it took a wonder strike from Ash Martin to make it 3-1, as he ran onto the ball and saw his effort from 25 yards gave the visiting keeper no chance.

Bell added a consolation second for St George EIG, but Worle kept their discipline to see the game out for a much deserved three points.

This Saturday is the turn of Worle’s first team to return to action when they host Wells City in a friendly at 2pm.