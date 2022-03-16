Worle Reserves secure place in Somerset Junior Cup final after beating Wells City A on penalties

Worle Reserves secured a place in the Somerset Junior Cup final after beating Wells City A 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

Worle have gone from strength to strength and it was two in-form teams that clashed at the Recreation Ground.

Both teams have only been beaten once in the league all season so the two sides knew this would be a tight game and so it proved.

Wells looked as though they had taken the lead when a free-kick sailed over Harry Burgess into the far corner, only for the assistant referee's flag to go up for offside.

It was an even contest throughout but top goalscorer Luke Page put Worle into the lead when he found himself in space and powered his shot into the far corner.

Worle then conceded a penalty for handball but Burgess pulled off a great save before Wells levelled after some confusion in the home defence.

Frazier Rendall put Worle in front again before half-time when he outstripped the Wells defence and made no mistake with his smart finish.

The second half saw Wells have a lot of possession but Worle looked dangerous on the counter attack, especially with Stephen Owen up front and he found himself in a couple of one-on-one situations but dragged his first effort wide then the defence got back to close him down.

With 15 minutes to go Hodrien went to the sin bin and Worle had to hold on but with the last kick of the game Wells had a free-kick on the edge of the box and scored to send the tie to penalties.

Burgess proved the hero, though, as he saved two spot-kicks to secure a place in the final at Street FC's The Tannery on April 27.

Worle will take on fellow Weston & District League side Sporting Weston, in what should be a great advert for the league.

They will be running a coach from the ground so anyone interested please get in touch with the club.