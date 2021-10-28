Weston and District scores round-up

Published: 3:00 PM October 28, 2021

Worle Reserves made it six wins from their opening seven games so far this season with Frazier Rendall scoring the winner at Uphill Castle Reserves. - Credit: Terry Ife

Weston & District League Division One leaders Worle Reserves earned a 1-0 win at Uphill Castle Reserves at Berrow with a lovely strike from Frazier Rendall.

Hat-tricks from Drew Loveridge and Jack Easter with further goals from Owen Denyer, Sam Merryweather and Jack Pearce-Herzsberg saw Sporting Weston win 10-1 against Churchill Club 70.

Worle Rangers had goals from Tom Garfield, Ryan Hill, Keaton Pullen and Keith Gallagher in a 4-2 win at Clevedon United A.

Two from Bailey Dearnley-Bright and one from Tommy Carter saw Hutton Reserves win 3-0 at Yatton & Cleeve United A.

In Division Two West Wick won 5-3 at Banwell Reserves with Connor Hull (2), Chris Brinson, Daniel Cook and Elliott Stott all on target in reply to Ricardo Robinson (2) and Jack Coughlan.

You may also want to watch:

Isle and Wedmore won 8-0 at Winscombe A with Harry Banwell (2), Darren Isaac (2), Daniel Arnison, Tom Cashmore, Joe Swift and Nick Beason the scorers.

Division Three Leaders Clevedon United B not playing Axbridge United failed to take advantage, going down 4-1 at Swiss Valley Rangers for whom Finlay Sutton scored a hat-trick and Harry Smith a single in reply to Brad Hockley.

AFC Nailsea completed the double over Burnham United A as Chris Malone and Ross Sharp scored in a 2-1 win Brynn Pearce replied.

Chris Stevens, Adam Larson and George Harvey all scored as Sporting Weston Reserves won 3-1 at Locking Park Reserves.

ST George EIG Res also won 2-1 as Alex Wilkins and Jack Williams both netted in reply to Chris England for Nailsea United B.

Division 4 A leaders Worle Rangers Reserves made it five wins from five as they beat ST George EIG A 5-3,

Nick Lee led the way with a hat-trick with Tomasz Cegielski and Dan Sandic also netting as Sam Shorney, Paul Francis and Sam Willcox replied for the visitors.

Tom Crabtree and Archie Sugg both netted for Hutton A in their 2-2 draw with Congresbury A.

Axbridge Utd Reserves won 4-3 against Yatton & Cleeve United B as Zach Carter with a brace of goals and George Astill and Fraser Harvey saw them home as a brace from Luke Ford and one from Sam Rogerson was not enough.

Haywood Village made it seven wins from seven games in Division 4 B as they overcame Worle Rangers A 7-2.

Doubles from Ash Towler and Mackenzie Oddy and one each from Clive Griffiths, Andrew Ware and Ash Brown completed the scoring. Jaedon Gauci and Luke Williams replied for Rangers.

Weston St Johns beat Berrow's second string 9-0 and three from Zac Moore one each from Mason Brown, Liam Neate and Kev Hockey saw West Wick Reserves beat AFC Nailsea Reserves as Ben Draper replied.

Fixtures: Saturday October 30, 3pm.

Division One:

Clapton in Gordano v Churchill Club 70 (J Young)

Clevedon United ‘A’ v Worle Reserves (D Hunt)

Locking Park v Yatton & Cleeve United ‘A’ (C Ham)

Portishead Town ‘A’ v Nailsea United ‘A’ (P Trotham)

Sporting Weston v Worle Rangers (D Carstensen)

Uphill Castle Reserves v Hutton Reserves (M Smith)

Division Two:

Cheddar ‘A’ v Banwell Reserves (S Donald)

Congresbury Reserves v Portishead Town ‘B’

Lodway v Wrington Redhill Reserves

Westwick v Weston Town (B Meakin)

Winscombe ‘A’ v Selkirk United

Division Three:

AFC Nailsea v Locking Park Reserves

Axbridge United v Sporting Weston Reserves (D Pinnock)

Berrow v Clevedon United ‘B’ (C Donald)

Nailsea United ‘B’ v Burnham United ‘A’ (C Jeffery)

St George E-in-G Reserves v Uphill Castle ‘A’

Weston Celtic v Swiss Valley Rangers

Division Four A:

Hutton ‘A’ v St George E-in-G ‘A’ (M Sprague)

Worle Rangers Reserves v Congresbury ‘A’ (F Cavanagh)

Yatton & Cleeve United ‘B’ v Nailsea United ‘C’

Division Four B:

Berrow Reserves v Haywood Village

Worle Rangers ‘A’ v Westwick Reserves

Wedmore Reserves v Saint Johns (S Cahill)