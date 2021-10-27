Worle blow two-goal lead to be held to 3-3 draw with Middlezoy Rovers

Published: 5:00 PM October 27, 2021

Worle's Ryan Down scored a brace in their 3-3 draw with Middlezoy Rovers. - Credit: Worle AFC

Worle threw away a two-goal lead to pick up a frustrating 3-3 draw with Middlezoy Rovers at the Recreation Ground last Saturday.

Rovers, who came into the match five games unbeaten, opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the third minute through Liam Winter.

Worle levelled the scores when the impressive Ryan Down scored from a cross by Casper Harriott who was put through by Ryan Jeffries who is beginning to settle into the side nicely.

The hosts at this point were in control and added another two goals from Ryan Langford-Bell and another from man of the match Down.

Ryan Hodrien hit the post and with 10 minutes to go before Midlezoy got a lifeline when the referee awarded another penalty and once again was converted by Andy Smith.

Worle were then were dealt a killer blow with six minutes remaining when Middlezoy levelled through Smith as the match ended level.

Worle return to action this Saturday with another home game this time against Keynsham Town Reserves at 3pm.