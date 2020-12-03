Worle use lockdowns to help improve and shape the club

Published: 4:00 PM December 3, 2020

Worle's Ryan Down celebrates his goal against Westfield FC earlier on in the season. - Credit: Worle FC

Worle FC have been busy during both lockdown periods and the pitches, clubhouse and players sponsorship are going great with many local sponsors on board.

The first lockdown gave the club time to revamp the main clubhouse area and changing rooms for home and away teams, plus putting in showers for assistant referees and a physio's treatment room which will have been finished during the second lockdown.

With a lack of storage Dave Blatchford, who owns a building company and for many years played his football at the Recreation Ground, kindly delivered a shipping container for much needed extra storage space.

On the field Worle have progressed nicely after a difficult season last year, with only two defeats from eight games to sit in fifth place in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division.

Worle's new kit sponsored by Ollie and Harry Boyd. - Credit: Worle FC

The club have recently had their first team kit sponsored by Ollie and Harry Boyd with their company logos displayed on both the front and back of the shirts.

The players had the opportunity to get their own sponsors from local companies and most have now secured matchday sponsors, with a few still looking. If you are a local company looking to sponsor a Worle player please get in touch - you will be warmly welcomed.

And for the first time Worle have also got a Veterans team and with lots of interest have now signed on nearly 50 players and have started the season well, with one win and one defeat.

Games are played on Sunday mornings once a month and their next game is away to Hutton Football Club and will take place at the 4G at Hans Price at 11am.

The club have also attracted some great sponsorship deals with Drive Vauxhall sponsoring the matchday tracksuits, Colin Erison Shop fitting sponsoring the club polos, while JMT Leisure on the A370, who sell motorhomes, have generously sponsored the training kit and Hodge Single Ply Roofing have sponsored the matchday warm-up tops.

There will be a team photo when the club are back playing, with all the sponsors, wearing their sponsored kit.

On the outside of the clubhouse Worle have installed a patio seating area that will be used on matchdays and will be a great benefit to the club and all the materials were supplied free by Stoneage Patio supplies at Puxton Park, with thanks going to them .

The club are still hoping to further improve their facilities and are looking to put in some drainage by the clubhouse and pitch area as this will improve the playing surface even more.

Worle's Jack Hodrien on the ball during their 4-2 win over Middlezoy Rovers in September. - Credit: Worle FC

They have also launched an online programme for home fixtures and are giving local companies the opportunity to advertise for free, with the programme seen via the club website and other social media sites they run in conjunction, which have proved popular with the Worle community.

If you are interested, contact the club and they can include your company in one of the pages.

In conjunction with Worle Historic Society, the club have launched their own book ‘Worle Football Club 1899 To The Present ‘ priced at £10 for 60 pages of write-ups, team photos and old programmes.

The clubhouse now has photos around the wall from 1901 onwards and a lot of old Worle faces are in the photos. The book will be stocked in the clubhouse that will be open from midday onwards on all matchdays to pick up a copy.

Just recently Worle have also managed to gain a drinks licence for the clubhouse which is a vital area as all the money raised from takings over the bar goes straight back into improving the facilities at the Recreation Ground, which is now used by junior teams, ladies and the men’s adult teams.

There are currently installing new radiators in the clubhouse and the latest CCTV security system has been installed in all areas of the clubhouse and Recreation Ground.

Worle now have a contactless payment facility so you can purchase your refreshments on credit card from the bar area. Because of Covid-19 the club had to implement a one-way system and track and trace on entry, plus every toilet and changing room now has hand sanitisers and towel dispensers to make the building a safe environment to watch football and enjoy the refreshments.