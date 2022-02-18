Worle v Clutton: Match postponed due to waterlogged pitch and Storm Eustice

All smiles for Worle as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Worle’s Somerset County Premier Division match at Clutton tomorrow has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and Storm Eustice.

The encounter will now be played on May 7.

“The league has offered teams to be able to cancel games without penalty tomorrow, due to the storm and the conditions,” said Worle manager Ben Dancey.

“We were happy for the game to go ahead but in the meantime Clutton have said their pitch is waterlogged and they have some damage at their ground.

“I think the league have made the correct decision in offering club’s postponement though.

“This is a one-off situation, the safety of players and supporters should always come first.”

Dancey also confirmed the Weston & District League Division One match at the Recreation Ground between second place Worle and third position Sporting Weston is still in place to ahead.

He added: “As it stands their top of the table clash with Sporting Weston will be going ahead.

“(Groundsman) Gary (Coles) will be down the ground from 8am to try and work on the pitch and get it playable.”

Uphill Castle’s Somerset County Division One match with Burnham United has also been called off.

Like Worle and Clutton, Uphill’s game with Burnham has been rearranged for May 7.

In a statement published by the club, Uphill said the pitch at Red Road Playing Fields is in "poor condition after recent weather."

The statement added: “After careful consideration of the forecast for tomorrow and advice from the Somerset County League we have postponed tomorrow’s first team fixture against Burnham United on the grounds that we cannot ensure player and spectator safety.”