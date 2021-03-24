Worle Vets given green light to resume season by Somerset FA

Published: 9:00 AM March 24, 2021

All smiles for Worle Vets as they pose the camera. - Credit: Nigel Flaskett

Worle FC Vets have been the given go ahead by Somerset FA to resume their season.

The Vets have already played three matches, with their first seeing around 30 supporters make the short journey to Drove Road to see them take on Worle Rangers.

They came out 4-0 winners in a highly entertaining match and since then have had narrow 5-4 defeats against both Hutton and Sporting Weston.

The latest updates regarding the return of grassroots sport will see the Vets able to play their remaining four games, which all kick-off at 11am, and the first is at Wedmore on April 18.

The other three will be at home and all teams will be mixed up to get as many of their players matches.

Worle will host Winscombe Vets and Ashcott on April 25 and May 2, before ending the season against Burnham United on May 23, when the club hope to have a full bar open.

Nearly 50 players have registered, who over their careers have played Somerset County standard and above, and were brought together by manager Nigel Flaskett, who himself played over 1,000 senior games for Weston St Johns and who has managed in the Vets League so brings a wealth of experience, and Gary Coles, who has also taken up the role of Secretary, as well as groundsman.

Flaskett has managed to sign on a few ex-professional players such as former Bristol City quartet Andy Llewelyn, Gary Smith, Dave Payne and Garry Tippett and ex-Torquay United player James Bennilick, and many well know local ex-senior players to give the veterans a really well rounded squad.

The Vets are sponsored by Neil Urch of Housefox Estate Agents, who has kindly sponsored the polo tops that are worn on matchdays.