Worle Vets lose out in nine-goal thriller at Hutton

Published: 5:00 PM December 10, 2020

Worle Veterans were formed in 2020 and were only playing their third game against Hutton Vets. - Credit: Worle Veterans

Worle Veterans travelled to Hans Price to take on Hutton Vets on the 4G in what was always going to be a difficult fixture.

A lot of Hutton's players are still playing and the average age was in the home side's favour, but for the spectator this was an excellent game to watch with some fine goals from both teams.

The visitors started brightly and with Ryan Havard and Tony Petts up front were always going to score goals, so it was no surprise when Worle took the lead through Havard before they doubled their advantage with a great goal from Petts, after he beat Ben Pugh-Jones in the Hutton goal.

Worle then had to weather some pressure and it told when Chris Howard pulled one back, before they attacked again and a ball across the box was met by Kerrigan Briffitt and he somehow hit the bar from six yards.

The miss proved costly as Hutton were then given a disputed penalty, which was converted by Rob Salmon.

After Worle used their substitutes in rotation they took the lead again when Tony Pettifor scored from a free-kick that flew into the top corner of the goal from 20 yards.

Hutton's Will Jefferies then outstripped the Worle defence, who had pushed forward, and coolly put his shot into the corner to beat Spencer Sowden in the Worle goal to level the scores 10 minutes into the second half.

The hosts then took the lead for the first time when Steve Owen powered in a header from a corner on the edge of the 18-yard box for another great goal.

Worle were not finished and another Havard goal pulled the teams level as he hit a curling free-kick into the top corner of the net from 25 yards.

But after thinking they had restored the lead when man of the match Havard, sponsored By HouseFox Estate agents, again finished into the corner, a foul was spotted in the build-up and the goal was disallowed.

Havard was then brought down on the edge of the penalty area and his resulting free-kick went over the defensive wall and cannoned off the crossbar to safety

Hutton then won it when a lapse in the reliable Worle defence gave the ball to Owen and he curled his shot into the top corner to give Sowden no chance for the winner.

Worle thanked referee Sophie Donald, rivals Hutton and all the spectators who turn out to watch the vets every game.

And Worle return to action with a rearranged league fixture this Saturday at home to Nailsea United at 2pm.