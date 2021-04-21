Worle Veterans claim narrow win at Wedmore

Published: 1:00 PM April 21, 2021

All smiles for Worle Veterans as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Worle Veterans

Worle Veterans secured a close-fought victory at Wedmore in their latest outing.

On a warm day, Worle travelled to Wedmore with a full squad, but loaned the hosts three players due to late withdrawals.

The Vets started with Matt Cox and Rich Carnell up front and for the first 15 minutes chances were limited, but from a rare attack Wedmore could have taken the lead when a cross was nearly met by one of their loan players Martin Rogers.

However, he could not meet the cross and the ball went narrowly wide.

Worle were pushing forward and looked composed on the ball and should have taken the lead, but Cox and Carnell couldn’t turn the bouncing ball in.

The opening goal duly arrived a short time later due to a defensive error when Cox ran onto a through ball and turned it in from a tight angle.

To their credit both sides were committed throughout the 90 minutes and Paul Fitzgerald stood out for the hosts.

The second-half possession was more even and Wedmore could have levelled when Spencer Sowden in the Worle goal parried a shot, but the ball fell straight to a Wedmore forward, who failed to turn his shot home.

There were plenty of chances for the visitors and Gary Smith could have extended their lead when his volley went narrowly wide.

Rich Carnell had another chance for Worle but his attempted chipped shot went into the keeper's arms.

Worle lost Cox and Andy Llewellyn to injuries but Steve Ganfield came on and with his first touch he could have made the scoreline more comfortable but his first-time shot narrowly went wide.

This Sunday sees Worle Vets play their first home game this season against Winscombe after playing the first four games away from home at the Recreation Ground at 11am.