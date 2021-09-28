Worlebury captain Hewlett gets one-over vice-captain Saunders

Published: 5:00 PM September 28, 2021

Worlebury Golf Club held their annual Captain vs Vice Pairs Matchplay contest in the beautiful autumnal sunshine recently.

The 17 matches were played in high spirits with a keen edge and after the results were counted club captain Graham Hewlett and his team was victorious nine and a half to seven and a half over vice captain Barry Saunders.

Worlebury's Ladies finished their Alliance campaign with seven point draw against The Isle of Wedmore to finish the season with remarkable stats of won seven, lost four and drawn one, for a season's total of 94 points.

Incredibly the team, ably led by Claire Bayliss, have been promoted in consecutive seasons from Division Five to finish a third this year in Division Two, subject to other team pending results.

The 2021 Worlebury Alliance Ladies Player of the Year was awarded to Sue Sokol who scored the team an excellent 15 points from her wins, however, Bayliss was quick to point out it has always been the great team ethic and comradery by all the players. Katherine Sokal, Sue Sokal, Emma Bourton, Maxine Gardiner, Helen Clark, Amanda Cook, Lauren Hanson, Sally Dawkins, Janet Fear, Janet Jamieson, Jenny Johnston and Pauline Smith all played during the year.

In the first of the summer knock out finals was a titanic match over 36 holes between Paul Lawrence and John Leech in the Founders Cup, a stroke-play knockout cup.

Lawrence set the pace in round one with net three-under-par 32 with Leech only one shot back with net 33.

However, on the back nine, it was a reversal of fortune with Leech carding a net three-under-par 32 to Lawrence's level-par, so at the halfway stage Leech led by two shots with a net 65.

In front nine of round two, Lawrence was able to claw back the two-shot deficit, with four-under-par 31 to Leech’s two-under-par 33.

On the back nine Lawrence took control of the match by carding a three-under-par 32 to Leech’s score of level par to take the victory in the knockout final with a net ten-under-par 130 to Leech's net seven-under-par 133.