Junior Tripp wins Worlebury men's April Medal

Published: 9:00 AM April 20, 2021

Worlebury’s Junior programme is clearly paying dividends as Oliver Tripp stormed to victory in the Men’s April Medal.

In bright spring sunshine, the 14-handicapper bookended his round with par fours on the first and 18th holes, carding two birdies and a further eight pars inbetween to return a magnificent gross five-over par 75 (nett 61) to win Division Two with ease.

Former Worlebury Junior Mike Nicholls won Division One with nett 67, having been gross two over par on the front nine, carding three birdies and 11 pars overall.

Runner-up Ben Main also returned a nett 67, playing off 11, but had a far more interesting round after starting with a double bogey on the first and carding an eagle on the short par four 13th.

Runner-up to Tripp in Division Two was Avalon League team member Paul Marsh, who returned a nett 67 off his 15 handicap.

The second best score on the day was the nett 62 returned by Division Three winner John Jones, off a 20 handicap.

Jones had an excellent front nine and was six under par at the turn, but whilst he could not match that standard on the back nine he ended his round on eight under par.

Runner-up was Sean Richardson (22) with a nett five under par 65 as Division Four honours went to Malcolm Ham (29) with a nett one under par 69.

Earlier in the week the Junior Stableford was won by Tyler Reeves (18) with 38 points, closely followed by Tripp with 37 and third-placed Troy Young (11) on 36.

In the Ladies Medal the best score on the day was carded by Division One winner Emma Bourton (12) with a four under par 69, well ahead of runner-up Sally Dawkins (15) who returned a nett 77 just ahead of Helen Clarke (14) who carded a nett 78.

Division Two was won by Patricia Smith (28) with a nett 76, one ahead of Sam Hewlett (21) as Carol Cockeram took third with a nett 81.

In Division Three it was Kay Pollard (35) who came top with a nett 77, with Patricia Sharp (35) second with a nett 79.

In the first Senior Stableford of the season, Division One was won by Andy Judkins (14) who returned the best score of the day with a gross 79 and 41 points, three ahead of Gerry Miles (18).

Stephen Gray (16) was another point back in third, while the winner of Division Two was Jim Parfitt (23) on 37 points, as countback split runner-up David Jeavons (20) and third-placed Barrie Hodson (29).