Worlebury duo claim top honours among Somerset captains

Published: 1:00 PM May 25, 2021

Worlebury's Paul McAdams and Graham Hewlett (left), with Andy Carter and Kevin Blakeley of Stockwood Vale. - Credit: Worlebury GC

Worlebury's Graham Hewlett and Paul McAdams were clear winners of the Somerset Captains fourball betterball at Weston.

Captains and past captains of clubs across the county battled it out and, while the sun shone, the wind and lightning quick greens made the course a real challenge for all.

Not surprisingly, given the conditions, most of the scores were relatively low but Hewlett and McAdams shone through to win with 45 points from runners-up Scott McKechnie (Weston) and Paul Middleton (Clevedon).

Worlebury’s excellent Ladies Alliance team, unbeaten in 32 matches from Division Five to Division Two in consecutive seasons, played their first two matches of the season and continued their winning streak.

In the first match, the team of Katherine Sokol, Sue Sokol, Emma Bourton, Maxine Gardiner, Amanda Cook, Helen Clarke and captain Claire Bayliss trounced Clevedon A by 12 games to two.

And in the second, the team of Katherine and Sue Sokol, Gardiner, Clarke, Sally Dawkins, Lauren Hanson and stand-in captain Emma Bourton were again runaway 12-2 winners over beating Bristol & Clifton B.

The Seniors held their Royal British Legion Stableford and the best score of the day (43 points) was returned by Steve Partridge (13) in Division One.

Partridge carded three pars and a birdie on the front nine for a gross four-over par 39 and 20 points and scored even better on the back nine with 23 points after another birdie and five pars.

Seniors captain Rob Spence (8) was runner-up with 39 points after an excellent front nine saw him only dropping one shot for a gross one-over par 36 and 21 points.

It did not quite come together on the back nine as Spence finished with a four-over par 39 and 18 points.

The Division Two winner and runner-up both carded 38 points, but it was Steve Corcoran (26) who took the win on countback from Michael Curley (27).

Corcoran scored consistently, with 19 points on the front and back nines, after carding three pars on the home stretch, compared to Curley's score of 20 points on the front nine and 18 points on the inward nine.