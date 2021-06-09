Former Worlebury juniors rise to 72-hole Macmillan Cancer Challenge

Published: 9:00 AM June 9, 2021

Worlebury Golf Club held a 72-hole Macmillan Cancer Challenge hosted by six ex-junior members in Richard Lloyd, Darren John, Harry Rowlands, Brendon Lovett, Colin Weeks and Kevin Williams.

Starting at 5am they completed the four rounds in 13.25 hours, covering 23 miles and some prodigious driving was seen by all six, with Lovett recording the longest on the 15th hole in round four.

Deft touches around the green saw 29 birdies overall and an eagle by Rowlands on the third hole, as the team raised over £2,500 for the charity and thanked all who sponsored them, along with Worlebury Golf Club.

There have been mixed fortunes for the Seniors Interclub Knockout teams, with a 5-0 win over SaItford in the Somerset Bowl including a 5&3 win for Robbie McMillen and Stuart Lock to book a quarter-final with Bath.

In round one of the Somerset Scratch Knockout, at a very wet Clevedon, Worlebury lost 4½-½ to a very strong home team.

Only lead man Pete Gilpin carried the fight to the last hole where, knowing the team had lost the match, he graciously conceded a six-foot putt to his opponent to shake hands for a halved match.

Worlebury junior member Troy Young represented Somerset in the under-16/14 Boys Championship in the South West Counties at Mendip Spring where an excellent 81 gross earned him a very creditable 20th overall and sixth place in the under-14s.

Young's score went a long way to helping the Somerset team finish in third place.

The ladies played their Daisy Payne Cup and the winner with a nett three-under par 70 was Pauline Smith (20) who was one-under par on the front and back nine.

Runner-up Sam Hewlett (20) had a nett par 73, being one-under par at the turn and one-over par on the back nine, and Cheryl Saunders took third with a two-over par 75.

In the delayed climax to the Winter Mixed Greensomes, husband-and-wife Mervyn and Sue Kinch won the Philpott Trophy with 43 points, one ahead of Graham and Sam Hewlett.

A birdie and four pars on the front nine scored 22 points for the Kinches, with five more pars in another 22 points on the back.

The Hewletts were one shot shy after nine, but could not quite score the extra points needed on the back nine to beat the winners.

In third place, just missing out on countback, was the father-and-daughter pairing of Ken and Lauren Hanson.