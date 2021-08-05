Collard claims Centenary Trophy at Worlebury

Published: 10:00 AM August 5, 2021

Mendip captain James Boyce and his vice-captain with Worlebury captain Graham Hewlett and vice-captain Barry Saunders - Credit: Worlebury GC

Dave Collard won the Centenary Trophy at Worlebury with a nett 65.

Ray Collick was one shot back in second, as Dan Bovington took third on countback.

Collard carded birdies at the eighth and 13th, as well as six pars, to finish the front nine two under and came back three under par on the back nine.

Collick rallied from a quadruple bogey on the first for a gross 42 on both nines for his nett 66, while 10-handicapper Bovington had a birdie and four pars in a gross 38 (nett 33) going out.

He didn't drop a shot on the back nine until the 16th to finish with another gross 38.

In the Ladies Centenary Trophy, Audrey Cowling took the win with a round of 68, two clear of runner-up Pauline Smith and three clear of Janet Fear in third.

Cowling had an excellent front nine of four-under-par 32 and was one under par on the back nine, while Smith went out in one under and came back three under.

Fear was two over par after nine holes, but played the back nine in four under for her round of 71.

Having not being able to play the traditional annual centenary match with The Mendip last year, Worlebury renewed the close affiliation and friendship between the two clubs again in this year’s contest.

The match was fiercely contested and the only dampener was the weather as The Mendip reclaimed the silverware on home turf by a 5½-3½ scoreline.

Worlebury seniors battled to a hard-fought draw at The Isle of Wedmore in a recent Avalon League match.

Paul Wheeler and new partner Kevin Marshall were supposed to blaze the way but succumbed 3&2 in the opening game, but Glyn Ager and Jim Weir beat their opponents 2&1 to even things up.

Gary Freeman’s putter was on fire as he and Keri Allchurch recoded a 3&2 victory, sealed by a chip-in birdie on the 16th by Allchurch, but Steve Gray and Danny O'Connor went down 4&3 to strong pairing.

It was all to play for in a close-fought game five, which was all square on the last and after conceding a short par putt to the opposition Robbie McMillen held his nerve to hole out from four feet to halve the game and the match.

Worlebury earned 8.5 league points and find themselves top of the league at the halfway stage of the season.